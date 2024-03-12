10 things Muslims must avoid during Ramadan

This period offers an opportunity for believers to deepen their faith, cleanse their souls, and strengthen their relationship with Allah. Beyond abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is about purifying one’s thoughts and actions to foster spiritual growth and understanding.

10 things Muslims avoid during Ramadan

Let’s delve into the concept of avoiding certain actions during Ramadan, not only to show respect but also to focus on spiritual elevation.

1. Eating and drinking

From sunrise (Suhur) until sunset (Iftar), Muslims refrain from consuming any food or drink. This act of fasting is a direct command from Allah and serves as a physical and spiritual detox, reminding the faithful of the less fortunate and instilling a deep sense of gratitude.

2. Smoking

Similar to the restrictions on eating and drinking, smoking is also prohibited during the fasting hours. It’s considered a form of intake and thus, breaks the fast. This period is often used as an opportunity to reduce or quit smoking altogether.

3. Anger and arguments

Ramadan emphasises the importance of patience, compassion, and forgiveness. Muslims are encouraged to avoid anger and arguments, instead focusing on positivity and maintaining peace with others. It’s a time to practice self-restraint in all aspects of life.

4. Gossip and backbiting

Engaging in gossip or backbiting is highly discouraged, as these actions can harm others and detract from the spiritual journey of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to speak kindly of others and to focus on personal growth and positive deeds.

5. Intimate activity

During the daylight hours of fasting, Muslims abstain from all forms of sexual activity. This restraint is seen as another form of self-discipline that enhances spiritual connectivity and devotion.

6. Intentionally breaking the fast

Accidentally eating or drinking due to forgetfulness does not invalidate the fast. However, intentionally breaking the fast without a valid reason (such as illness or menstruation) is considered a serious breach of discipline.

7. Excessive frivolity

While there's nothing wrong with enjoying oneself, excessive frivolity, loud music, or partying is discouraged during Ramadan. The atmosphere of the month is one of contemplation, humility, and reverence.

8. Dishonesty and cheating

Honesty and integrity are fundamental values in Islam, heightened during Ramadan. Engaging in dishonesty, cheating, or deceit is contradictory to the essence of the holy month.

9. Laziness and procrastination

Using Ramadan as an excuse for laziness or procrastination is frowned upon. Muslims are encouraged to be productive, engaging in worship, charity, and community service more fervently than in other months.

10. Overindulgence after fasting

It’s tempting to overeat during Iftar, the meal to break the fast, but Islam advocates moderation in all things, including food intake. Consuming a balanced and moderate meal is in line with the spirit of Ramadan and helps maintain physical and spiritual discipline.

Exceptions to fasting

Islam is a religion of ease and compassion, allowing exceptions to fasting for those who are sick, travelling, menstruating, pregnant, breastfeeding, or facing any condition that makes fasting detrimental to health. These individuals can make up the missed days later or provide meals to the needy as compensation.

Ramadan is much more than just a month of fasting; it’s a journey of spiritual renewal and moral reflection. Muslims aim to emerge from Ramadan spiritually stronger, more compassionate, and closer to their faith.