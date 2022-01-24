RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 things in a work email that means you messed up

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some passive-aggressive email lingua.

Some emails make it obvious that you did something wrong [Dailymail]

In most corporate organizations, emails are the way information is passed around.

Although the tone is usually formal and respectful. It doesn't take a lot to notice some passive-aggressive undertones in some emails.

For example;

When you see 'for future reference' just know that you have messed up and after you have been told how you messed up, ‘don’t try it again.’

When your superior sends this to you, know he/she is asking you to redirect your thinking and do what you are asked to do.

This is email comes after you have screwed up. It is a stern “never do it again.”

No one is confused about anything. It is basically saying, “you did rubbish, explain it.”

This is, "you have not done what I asked you to do, please go back and read it."

This means you must do the job and do it now. You have no choice.

This just means “never repeat this kind of stupid mistake again.”

This is your boss basically telling you to do your job and not push it to his or her table.

This means if you were blind the first time, check it out now.

This means that if you had an accident and your leg was suspended to the ceiling, it should find you well and you should respond.

