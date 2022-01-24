10 things in a work email that means you messed up

Although the tone is usually formal and respectful. It doesn't take a lot to notice some passive-aggressive undertones in some emails.

For example;

1. “For future reference”

When you see 'for future reference' just know that you have messed up and after you have been told how you messed up, ‘don’t try it again.’

2. “Just to be sure we are on the same page”

When your superior sends this to you, know he/she is asking you to redirect your thinking and do what you are asked to do.

3. “Going forward”

This is email comes after you have screwed up. It is a stern “never do it again.”

4. “A little confusion about”

No one is confused about anything. It is basically saying, “you did rubbish, explain it.”

5. “Per my last email”

This is, "you have not done what I asked you to do, please go back and read it."

6. “Thanks in advance”

This means you must do the job and do it now. You have no choice.

7. “Can you think of a way we can avoid this in the future”

This just means “never repeat this kind of stupid mistake again.”

8. “Not sure this was meant for me”

This is your boss basically telling you to do your job and not push it to his or her table.

9. “Reattached for your convenience”

This means if you were blind the first time, check it out now.

10. "Trust this find you well"