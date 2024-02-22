ADVERTISEMENT
10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

Anna Ajayi

Infatuation can be intense and exciting, but love is deeper and more stable.

Is it infatuation or love? [ReadUnwritten]
Is it infatuation or love? [ReadUnwritten]

Infatuation happens at the beginning of a relationship and is an intense but short-lived passion or admiration for someone.

Love, on the other hand, is deeper, more enduring, and involves a strong commitment and affection towards the other person.

Here are ten signs that what you're feeling might be infatuation rather than love:

If your interest in the other person is primarily based on physical appearance and you're less concerned about getting to know them on a deeper level, it could be infatuation. Love goes beyond physical attributes and includes a profound appreciation for the person's qualities, flaws, and values.

Seeing someone as perfect and overlooking their flaws is a sign of infatuation. In love, you acknowledge and accept your partner's imperfections, understanding that everyone has both strengths and weaknesses.

If you feel a pressing need to spend every moment together or rush into a relationship without truly knowing the other person, it might be infatuation. Love develops more gradually and doesn't pressure either person into making quick decisions or commitments.

Infatuation is a high level of passion that burns out quickly. Love, in contrast, may start with a spark but grows and deepens over time, creating a lasting bond.

Feeling excessively jealous or possessive, especially early in the relationship, can indicate infatuation. While jealousy can occur in loving relationships, love is more trusting and secure, allowing for independence and growth.

If you find yourself daydreaming about a perfect future together without acknowledging potential challenges or conflicts, you might be infatuated. Love is realistic and prepares us to face difficulties and work through disagreements.

A relationship based on infatuation might lack a deep emotional bond. Love involves a strong connection that includes support, understanding, and sharing personal thoughts and feelings.

If your mood and happiness seem entirely dependent on the other person and the relationship, it's likely infatuation. Love involves mutual happiness and support but also includes personal independence and self-contentment.

Constantly seeking fun times without addressing serious aspects of a relationship or future plans can be a sign of infatuation. Love is willing to delve into both the joyful and challenging parts of life together.

Feeling insecure about where you stand or constantly questioning the other person's feelings toward you might indicate infatuation. Love fosters security, comfort, and a sense of assurance in each other's feelings.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

