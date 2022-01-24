10 signs that you are an introvert

An introvert is someone who focuses more on their thoughts and feelings rather than the external environment.

Some people believe that this classification is made up, but it is based on science and how the brains of different people react to different situations.

For introverts, more blood flows into their frontal lobe than extroverts, because of this, they are great thinkers who plan, try to solve problems before they arise and have a great memory.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter in the brain that helps us understand how we feel pleasure. When extroverts socialize, they tend to feel energized by the release of dopamine, but it wears an introvert out.

There are many types of introverts.

There are anxious introverts, social introverts and thinking introverts.

Anxious introverts are shy and do not know how to relate to people.

Social introverts can enjoy themselves in small groups.

Thinking introverts spend time in their head and are creative.

How do you know you are an introvert?

You feel comfortable with being alone. You spend a lot of time in your head just talking to yourself. You prefer to work and think in a quiet environment. You do not like to be the centre of attention. You would much rather write your thoughts down than speak them out. You do not like small talk. You do not like talking on the phone. You do not feel energized by being in a crowd. As an introvert, whenever I am in a social gathering, I take time out to go to the bathroom or outside just to be myself for a bit. Rest for an introvert is alone time that is why they'll much rather be at home than go out or are quick to cancel plans to go out. You have a few close friends