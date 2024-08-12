ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 most beautiful airports in the world

Anna Ajayi

Airports are no longer just places where planes land and take off.

This is one of the most beautiful airports in the world [TheTravelBible]
This is one of the most beautiful airports in the world [TheTravelBible]

Many airports around the globe have transformed into magnificent architectures that offer travellers an amazing experience right from the moment they step inside.

Recommended articles

Here’s a look at ten of the most beautiful airports in the world:

Singapore Changi Airport [Newshub]
Singapore Changi Airport [Newshub] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore Changi Airport is often regarded as the best in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The airport is more like a mini-city with an array of amenities including lush gardens, an indoor waterfall, a butterfly garden, and even a movie theatre. The Jewel Changi, an iconic structure with a massive indoor waterfall, is the crown jewel of this airport​.

Beijing Daxing International Airport [TheSchindlerGroup]
Beijing Daxing International Airport [TheSchindlerGroup] Pulse Nigeria

Known as the "Starfish" due to its unique shape, Beijing Daxing International Airport is an architectural wonder. Designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, this airport features a futuristic design that not only looks impressive but is also incredibly functional, with passengers needing no more than an 8-minute walk to their gate​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamad International Airport [CNN]
Hamad International Airport [CNN] Pulse Nigeria

Hamad International Airport in Doha is synonymous with luxury and elegance. The airport is a blend of contemporary art and cutting-edge design, featuring large sculptures, such as the famous "Lamp Bear" by Urs Fischer, and a serene environment that makes it one of the most beautiful airports in the world​.

Incheon International Airport [AirportTechnology]
Incheon International Airport [AirportTechnology] Pulse Nigeria

Incheon International Airport offers a perfect blend of technology and nature. Passengers can enjoy the indoor gardens, an ice-skating rink, and even a Korean cultural street. The design of the airport reflects Korean heritage while offering world-class facilities, making it a favourite among travellers​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport [Wikipedia]
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

This airport is not just a transit point but a piece of art. The use of bamboo ceilings and natural light creates a calming atmosphere for passengers. The architectural design by Richard Rogers has made this airport a symbol of modernity and elegance in Spain.

Marrakesh Menara Airport [AirportWorld]
Marrakesh Menara Airport [AirportWorld] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Marrakesh Menara Airport is a blend of traditional Islamic architecture and modern design. The striking geometric patterns on the facade and the intricate interior details make this airport a visual treat for anyone passing through.

Kansai International Airport [Medium]
Kansai International Airport [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Built on an artificial island, Kansai International Airport is an engineering marvel. The airport’s design, created by the famous architect Renzo Piano, is both beautiful and functional, with its wave-like roof and extensive use of glass to maximise natural light​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dubai International Airport [Pyok]
Dubai International Airport [Pyok] Pulse Nigeria

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports globally and one of the most luxurious. With its zen gardens, high-end shopping, and spa services, this airport offers a relaxing and opulent experience, embodying the spirit of Dubai.

RELATED: Dubai is building the world's largest airport

Vancouver International Airport [Wikivoyage]
Vancouver International Airport [Wikivoyage] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver International Airport stands out with its integration of art and nature. The airport features several sculptures and art installations, along with an aquarium that provides a soothing experience for travellers​.

Zurich Airport [GetByBus]
Zurich Airport [GetByBus] Pulse Nigeria

Zurich Airport is not only efficient but also incredibly scenic. The airport offers an observation deck where visitors can watch planes take off and land, and even rent bicycles to explore the beautiful surroundings, making it one of the most picturesque airports in the world​.

ALSO READ: 10 best international airports in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Why you should never take hot showers before bed

Why you should never take hot showers before bed

5 health benefits of almonds you should know about

5 health benefits of almonds you should know about

With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

10 most beautiful airports in the world

10 most beautiful airports in the world

The hidden dangers of oral sex: Are you putting your life at risk?

The hidden dangers of oral sex: Are you putting your life at risk?

5 important tips to know if you want to stop breastfeeding

5 important tips to know if you want to stop breastfeeding

3 hairstyles dedicated to Ọṣun goddess and their hidden meanings

3 hairstyles dedicated to Ọṣun goddess and their hidden meanings

3 world records that have never been broken

3 world records that have never been broken

5 animals that menstruate just like humans

5 animals that menstruate just like humans

Before marrying into a family that doesn't accept you, consider these 4 things

Before marrying into a family that doesn't accept you, consider these 4 things

Best high-protein vegetarian meals for gym enthusiasts

Best high-protein vegetarian meals for gym enthusiasts

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How much do countries pay Olympic gold medalists? [Skynews]

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

The has been predicted to end so many times but it didn’t [YouTube]

5 times the world was predicted to end but it didn’t

What foods do you need to eat after a workout [GrainFoodsFoundation]

7 foods you need to eat after a workout