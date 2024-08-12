10 most beautiful airports in the world

Here’s a look at ten of the most beautiful airports in the world:

1. Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Singapore Changi Airport is often regarded as the best in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The airport is more like a mini-city with an array of amenities including lush gardens, an indoor waterfall, a butterfly garden, and even a movie theatre. The Jewel Changi, an iconic structure with a massive indoor waterfall, is the crown jewel of this airport​.

2. Beijing Daxing International Airport, China

Known as the "Starfish" due to its unique shape, Beijing Daxing International Airport is an architectural wonder. Designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, this airport features a futuristic design that not only looks impressive but is also incredibly functional, with passengers needing no more than an 8-minute walk to their gate​.

3. Hamad International Airport, Qatar

Hamad International Airport in Doha is synonymous with luxury and elegance. The airport is a blend of contemporary art and cutting-edge design, featuring large sculptures, such as the famous "Lamp Bear" by Urs Fischer, and a serene environment that makes it one of the most beautiful airports in the world​.

4. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Incheon International Airport offers a perfect blend of technology and nature. Passengers can enjoy the indoor gardens, an ice-skating rink, and even a Korean cultural street. The design of the airport reflects Korean heritage while offering world-class facilities, making it a favourite among travellers​.

5. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain

This airport is not just a transit point but a piece of art. The use of bamboo ceilings and natural light creates a calming atmosphere for passengers. The architectural design by Richard Rogers has made this airport a symbol of modernity and elegance in Spain.

6. Marrakesh Menara Airport, Morocco

Marrakesh Menara Airport is a blend of traditional Islamic architecture and modern design. The striking geometric patterns on the facade and the intricate interior details make this airport a visual treat for anyone passing through.

7. Kansai International Airport, Japan

Built on an artificial island, Kansai International Airport is an engineering marvel. The airport’s design, created by the famous architect Renzo Piano, is both beautiful and functional, with its wave-like roof and extensive use of glass to maximise natural light​.

8. Dubai International Airport, UAE

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports globally and one of the most luxurious. With its zen gardens, high-end shopping, and spa services, this airport offers a relaxing and opulent experience, embodying the spirit of Dubai.

9. Vancouver International Airport, Canada

Vancouver International Airport stands out with its integration of art and nature. The airport features several sculptures and art installations, along with an aquarium that provides a soothing experience for travellers​.

10. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Zurich Airport is not only efficient but also incredibly scenic. The airport offers an observation deck where visitors can watch planes take off and land, and even rent bicycles to explore the beautiful surroundings, making it one of the most picturesque airports in the world​.

