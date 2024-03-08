ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

Anna Ajayi

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated all over the world every March 8th.

Happy International Women's Day [APPA]
Happy International Women's Day [APPA]

IWD is a special day dedicated to honouring women's achievements and pushing for greater equality.

Recommended articles

It is more than just a date on the calendar; it's a global day of recognition, celebration, and advocacy for women's rights and equality.

Knowing these facts can help you appreciate the day even more and inspire you to take part in the celebrations and actions that make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are ten interesting facts about this important day that you might not know:

International Women's Day has been around for more than a century! The first celebration took place in 1911, inspired by women's rights movements in America and Europe.

The colours purple, green, and white are often associated with International Women's Day. Purple stands for justice and dignity, green symbolises hope, and white represents purity. These colours were originally used by the Women's Social and Political Union in the UK in 1908.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some places around the world, International Women's Day is an official holiday. Countries like Russia, Vietnam, and Uganda give people the day off to celebrate.

The United Nations started celebrating International Women's Day in 1975, which helped spread awareness of the day and its importance worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, there's a new theme for International Women's Day. These themes focus on different issues related to women's rights and empowerment. For example, "Choose to Challenge" was the theme in 2021. The campaign theme for 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion.' "When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world," states the IDW website.

While it's great to celebrate women's achievements, International Women's Day is also about advocating for gender equality and taking action against gender-based issues that women face around the world.

International Women's Day isn't just for women; it's a day for everyone, regardless of gender, to support the push for equality. Men are encouraged to participate and show their support for the women in their lives and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some countries, it's traditional to give women flowers on International Women's Day. This gesture is a way of showing respect and appreciation for the women in one's life.

The celebration of women's achievements and the fight for equality have grown beyond just one day. March is now often recognised as Women's History Month in some countries, offering even more opportunities to learn about and advocate for women's rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

People around the world celebrate International Women's Day in various creative ways, from marches and protests to art exhibitions, conferences, and social media campaigns. These celebrations reflect the diverse and dynamic ways people choose to support women's rights.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

How March became women's history month

How March became women's history month

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

What to do if you're starting to hate your partner but can't breakup

What to do if you're starting to hate your partner but can't breakup

5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

Another Nigerian woman will embark on a solo ride from Kenya to Nigeria tomorrow

Another Nigerian woman will embark on a solo ride from Kenya to Nigeria tomorrow

7 things you must do before Ramadan

7 things you must do before Ramadan

How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

Countries with the highest fertility rates

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

How to maintain your individuality in relationships [LinkedIn]

How to maintain your individuality while still in a relationship