10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

Before making this tough decision, consider everything carefully. The love and memories you share with your partner can make it even more challenging to leave. So, before calling it quits, asking the right questions can help you understand what went wrong, what could be saved, and if breaking up is really the best choice.

Here are ten essential questions to ask your partner before breaking up, and they can guide you in making the best decision for your relationship and yourself.

1. What made us fall in love?

ADVERTISEMENT

Revisiting the start of your relationship can help you remember the bond you shared and how it began. Was it something special that brought you together? Have those reasons changed? This question may remind you of the strong connection you once had and whether it can be revived.

2. What is missing in our relationship?

If you feel like something is lacking in your relationship, talk about it openly. Is it affection, trust, or communication that’s missing? Understanding what both of you think is lacking can help you see if the issues can be fixed or if they are deal-breakers.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Are we happy?

ADVERTISEMENT

This might seem obvious, but it's worth exploring. Is your relationship fulfilling and enjoyable for both of you? What are the things that make you happy individually, and as a couple?

4. Do we still see a future?

Imagine yourselves a year from now, five years from now. Do you see yourselves together, working through challenges and building a future side by side?

5. How do you make me feel, and how do I make you feel?

Being in a relationship should make you feel loved, valued, and appreciated. Ask each other how you make one another feel. Are you bringing joy into each other's lives, or is the relationship causing stress and unhappiness?

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Do we communicate enough?

Communication is key to a healthy relationship. It’s how you share your thoughts, feelings, and worries. Ask yourselves if you talk to each other openly and honestly. If communication is lacking, then maybe it's time to find better ways to connect—or to accept that it's not working.

7. Do we support each other’s growth?

A healthy relationship helps you grow as a person. Are you supporting each other’s dreams, hobbies, and self-improvement?

8. What are our biggest differences?

ADVERTISEMENT

Differences can bring people closer, but they can also push them apart. It may be cultural values, habits, or beliefs. Can you compromise on your differences, or are they too big to overlook?

9. What efforts have we made to improve our relationship?

Before breaking up, look back at the efforts both of you have made to improve the relationship. Have you both tried to solve issues or has only one person put in the effort? If the relationship lacks equal effort, it may be hard to make things work in the future.

10. Is this relationship worth fighting for?

In the end, it comes down to whether the love and bond you share are worth fighting for. Does your relationship have enough good moments and love to make you want to stay and make it work? Or have you both drifted too far apart to save what you once had?

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

If you decide to end things after this open and honest talk, it doesn't have to be bitter. Wish each other well on your separate journeys.

And if you choose to work through your difficulties, great! Relationships require effort, and your commitment to making things work is admirable.

ALSO READ: Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship