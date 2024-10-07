ADVERTISEMENT
10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

Anna Ajayi

These questions can help you make a thoughtful decision about your future together.

Ask your partner these questions before deciding to break up [Depositphotos]
Ask your partner these questions before deciding to break up [Depositphotos]

Breaking up is never an easy decision. Ending a relationship comes with emotional pain, confusion, and a lot of questions.

Before making this tough decision, consider everything carefully. The love and memories you share with your partner can make it even more challenging to leave. So, before calling it quits, asking the right questions can help you understand what went wrong, what could be saved, and if breaking up is really the best choice.

Here are ten essential questions to ask your partner before breaking up, and they can guide you in making the best decision for your relationship and yourself.

Revisiting the start of your relationship can help you remember the bond you shared and how it began. Was it something special that brought you together? Have those reasons changed? This question may remind you of the strong connection you once had and whether it can be revived.

If you feel like something is lacking in your relationship, talk about it openly. Is it affection, trust, or communication that’s missing? Understanding what both of you think is lacking can help you see if the issues can be fixed or if they are deal-breakers.

Have a serious discussion with your partner [iStock]
Have a serious discussion with your partner [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
This might seem obvious, but it's worth exploring. Is your relationship fulfilling and enjoyable for both of you? What are the things that make you happy individually, and as a couple?

Imagine yourselves a year from now, five years from now. Do you see yourselves together, working through challenges and building a future side by side?

Being in a relationship should make you feel loved, valued, and appreciated. Ask each other how you make one another feel. Are you bringing joy into each other's lives, or is the relationship causing stress and unhappiness?

Communication is key to a healthy relationship. It’s how you share your thoughts, feelings, and worries. Ask yourselves if you talk to each other openly and honestly. If communication is lacking, then maybe it's time to find better ways to connect—or to accept that it's not working.

A healthy relationship helps you grow as a person. Are you supporting each other’s dreams, hobbies, and self-improvement?

Differences can bring people closer, but they can also push them apart. It may be cultural values, habits, or beliefs. Can you compromise on your differences, or are they too big to overlook?

Before breaking up, look back at the efforts both of you have made to improve the relationship. Have you both tried to solve issues or has only one person put in the effort? If the relationship lacks equal effort, it may be hard to make things work in the future.

In the end, it comes down to whether the love and bond you share are worth fighting for. Does your relationship have enough good moments and love to make you want to stay and make it work? Or have you both drifted too far apart to save what you once had?

Have an open and honest talk with your partner [Vecteezy]
Have an open and honest talk with your partner [Vecteezy] Pulse Nigeria

If you decide to end things after this open and honest talk, it doesn't have to be bitter. Wish each other well on your separate journeys.

And if you choose to work through your difficulties, great! Relationships require effort, and your commitment to making things work is admirable.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

