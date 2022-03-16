10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

Deuteronomy 28:11–12 —

“And the Lord shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the Lord swore unto thy fathers to give thee."

“The Lord shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow.”

Deuteronomy 28:6 —

“You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.”

Romans 8:32 —

“He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?”

Proverbs 10:22 —

“The blessing of the Lord brings wealth, without painful toil for it.”

Psalm 68:19 —

“Blessed be the Lord, who daily loads us with benefits, the God of our salvation!”

Psalms 145:16 —

“Thou openest thine hand, and satisfies the desire of every living thing.”

Philippians 4:19 —

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

Job 22:21 —

“Submit to God and be at peace with him; in this way, prosperity will come to you.”

2 Corinthians 9:9–11 —

“As it is written: “He has scattered abroad His gifts to the poor; His righteousness endures forever.” Now He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your store of seed and will increase the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way to be generous on every occasion…”

Joel 2:18–19 —