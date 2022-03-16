RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

Inemesit Udodiong

Here are some scriptures for Christians to hold on to when you are broke.

Here are 10 Bible verses for those times when we need God’s financial blessings.

“And the Lord shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the Lord swore unto thy fathers to give thee."

“The Lord shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow.”

“You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.”

“He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?”

“The blessing of the Lord brings wealth, without painful toil for it.”

“Blessed be the Lord, who daily loads us with benefits, the God of our salvation!”

“Thou openest thine hand, and satisfies the desire of every living thing.”

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

“Submit to God and be at peace with him; in this way, prosperity will come to you.”

“As it is written: “He has scattered abroad His gifts to the poor; His righteousness endures forever.” Now He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your store of seed and will increase the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way to be generous on every occasion…”

“Then the Lord will be zealous for His land, And pity His people. The Lord will answer and say to His people,“Behold, I will send you grain and new wine and oil, And you will be satisfied by them; I will no longer make you a reproach among the nations.”

