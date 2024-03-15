ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 frequently asked questions about Ramadan answered

Anna Ajayi

Ramadan is a special time of year for millions of Muslims around the world.

FAQs about Ramadan [UmarAbdullah]
FAQs about Ramadan [UmarAbdullah]

Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Observed as the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Recommended articles

During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during the daylight hours. It's a time to purify the soul, refocus attention on God, and practice self-discipline and sacrifice.

In this friendly guide, we aim to answer ten frequently asked questions about Ramadan:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims. It's a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Muslims believe that during Ramadan, the gates of heaven are open, and the gates of hell are closed, making it an auspicious time for spiritual growth and contemplation.

Ramadan lasts for one lunar month, which is about 29 to 30 days. The exact duration varies from year to year because it is based on the sighting of the moon. The beginning and end of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar.

During the daylight hours of Ramadan, Muslims are required to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and marital relations. The fast is a means of cultivating self-discipline, self-restraint, and generosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

After sunset, Muslims break their fast with a meal called 'Iftar'. There are no specific restrictions on what can be eaten, but it usually starts with dates and water, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad. This is followed by a larger meal, which can vary greatly according to culture and personal preference, including soups, salads, meat dishes, and sweets.

Fasting is not compulsory for children under the age of puberty in Islam. However, some children choose to fast for a part of the day or for a few days during Ramadan to practice for when they are older. It's a personal and family decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The end of Ramadan is celebrated with a festival known as Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast. It is one of the two major Islamic celebrations. Muslims start the day with a special prayer, then spend the day visiting family and friends, giving gifts, and enjoying meals together.

Absolutely! Wishing someone a happy Ramadan is a kind gesture that is appreciated regardless of your religious background. You can say "Happy Ramadan" or "Ramadan Mubarak," which means "Blessed Ramadan."

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal consumed early in the morning before the fast begins at dawn. Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset to break the fast. Both meals are crucial during Ramadan as they help sustain individuals throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the Islamic calendar is lunar and about 10-12 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, every 32 or 33 years, Ramadan occurs twice in one Gregorian year. The last time this happened was in 2030, and it will happen again in 2063. These years are approximate and depend on moon sightings.

Weight loss during Ramadan can vary from person to person. While fasting from dawn until sunset might lead to a reduction in caloric intake, which could result in weight loss for some, others may not experience significant weight changes. This variation largely depends on the nature and quantity of food consumed during Suhoor and Iftar meals. If these meals are high in calories or if there's a tendency to overeat after breaking the fast, any potential weight loss may be offset.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do relaxers encourage hair growth? What to know

Do relaxers encourage hair growth? What to know

10 frequently asked questions about Ramadan answered

10 frequently asked questions about Ramadan answered

Body Odour: 5 reasons your sweat smells so bad

Body Odour: 5 reasons your sweat smells so bad

Your coffee isn't just for drinking — you can use it to make 7 cosmetic products

Your coffee isn't just for drinking — you can use it to make 7 cosmetic products

5 bathroom mistakes you have to stop immediately — your skin will thank you

5 bathroom mistakes you have to stop immediately — your skin will thank you

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

SFEG hosts World’s First Period summit addressing menstrual health issues

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Are you constantly losing arguments? These 3 steps will help you start winning

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

Can wearing vaginal fluid as perfume really attract him to you?

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

Should you wear black as a wedding guest or is it bad luck?

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

Why women gain weight in their 40s

Why women gain weight in their 40s

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan