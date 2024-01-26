10 excuses we give ourselves for ditching new year resolutions

It's a common scenario, played out year after year. But, it's completely okay! Setting goals is easy, but sticking to them? Now, that's a different ball game.

Here are the top 10 excuses we often give ourselves for ditching resolutions and how to counter them. Understanding these excuses is the first step in overcoming them. Let’s turn those excuses into stepping stones for success:

"I'm too busy":

This is the go-to excuse for many. Life’s hustle and bustle make it easy to sideline our resolutions. Counter it by scheduling time for your goals. Even 15 minutes a day can make a big difference.

"I'll start tomorrow"

Procrastination is our ever-present companion. To beat this, start small and today. Even a tiny progress is progress.

"It's too hard"

When a goal feels overwhelming, it’s tempting to give up. Break it down into smaller, manageable tasks. Celebrate each small victory to keep the momentum.

"I don’t have the willpower"

Willpower is like a muscle, the more you use it, the stronger it gets. Start with small challenges to build up your willpower.

"I'm not good enough"

This self-doubt can be crippling. Remember, every expert was once a beginner. Give yourself the grace to be a learner.

"I don't see immediate results"

In our fast-paced world, we crave instant gratification. Understand that good things take time. Patience is key.

"It's boring"

If your resolution feels dull, spice it up! Find fun ways to achieve your goals. If it’s enjoyable, you’re more likely to stick to it.

"I forgot"

It happens! To combat this, set reminders or find a resolution buddy to keep you on track.

"One miss won’t hurt"

It's easy to let one miss snowball into giving up entirely. If you slip up, don’t beat yourself up. Acknowledge it, learn from it, and move on.

"I’m not seeing any progress"

Sometimes progress isn’t visible but it’s happening. Keep a journal of your journey, and you’ll be surprised at how far you’ve come over time.

By acknowledging and countering these common excuses, you’re already on a better path. Remember, the goal isn’t to be perfect but to be persistent. Here’s to keeping those resolutions and making 2024 a year of achieving goals!

