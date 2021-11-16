10 best gifts for your man

Here are the top 10 gifts you man will appreciate

1. Money

Yes, I am starting with money. A man should not be the only one spending money on you. Show him you care about his finances by giving him money - cash, its equivalent in crypto or other means of storing wealth.

2. Shoes

Every man loves a good pair of shoes. It could be dress/corporate shoes like oxfords or brogues or casual shoes like Nike or Adidas sneakers and slides.

3. Air Pods or a smartwatch

Buy AirPods or smartwatches if they do not have them already or the newest version. It would be a great gift to get for your favourite person.

4. Suits or make a nice traditional attire

Does he like suits or traditional attires? Get his measurements and get him one of the outfits he would like.

5. Wristwatch or bracelet

Most men love a good watch, buy your man a diamond-studded watch and watch him fall in love with you again.

6. MacBook or a new laptop

Love is sweeter with money, they say. Make your man feel good with a MacBook or new laptop and he will be telling all and sundry about you.

7. Games

An Xbox or PES. Get him any of these and you will be one of the few women to do it.

8. Hoodies and sweatpants

Women are known for stealing hoodies, be one of the few queens to buy your man one.

9. Perfume

Everyone loves a good fragrance. Whenever he puts on his perfume, he thinks of you.

10. Cook a nice gourmet meal

The common saying is food is a way to a man’s heart. Try making a delicious three-course meal for your man if you do not do it often.