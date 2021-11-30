RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

If you are feeling down and moody, there are things to do to change that.

Life can be difficult and we experience the blues sometimes, or more times than we'd like.

When faced with negative emotions and unfortunate circumstances, we can experience relief by engaging in things that distract us.

These 10 activities are proven to instantly lift your spirits:

Research has shown that music causes a release of dopamine in portions of the brain.

Even sad music can cause comfort, pleasure, and pain simultaneously.

The knowledge that the person singing it has been through similar experiences causes instant relief.

A hug can make it seem like your problems are melting away. A hug releases oxytocin which is a pleasurable hormone that makes you feel better instantly.

A little change of environment, movement, sunlight, and observing people can cheer you up and help you process your thoughts and emotions.

Writing down your thoughts and feelings is a good way to practice an unburdening of feelings. It helps you get to the root of what you are feeling.

Prayers and faith relieve burdens and create positive anticipation.

Even people without faith report feeling better when they offer a prayer to the universe or a god they do not believe in.

Depression thrives in isolation, having people around you can lift your mood instantly.

Similar to journaling, having someone listen and empathise with you is encouraging.

Movies, TV series, and sitcoms can take your mind away from troubling thoughts and help you feel better in the moment.

Engage in any of the numerous hobbies that you have or learn new hobbies. Karaoke, chess, swimming, tennis, football, knitting, and so on are hobbies to try.

Engaging in the process of creation by arts, crafts, or any other means that can take your mind off your troubles is liberating.

