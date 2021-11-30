10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

When faced with negative emotions and unfortunate circumstances, we can experience relief by engaging in things that distract us.

These 10 activities are proven to instantly lift your spirits:

1. Good music

Pulse Nigeria

Research has shown that music causes a release of dopamine in portions of the brain.

Even sad music can cause comfort, pleasure, and pain simultaneously.

The knowledge that the person singing it has been through similar experiences causes instant relief.

2. A long hug

A hug can make it seem like your problems are melting away. A hug releases oxytocin which is a pleasurable hormone that makes you feel better instantly.

3. Take a walk

A little change of environment, movement, sunlight, and observing people can cheer you up and help you process your thoughts and emotions.

4. Journal

Writing down your thoughts and feelings is a good way to practice an unburdening of feelings. It helps you get to the root of what you are feeling.

5. Pray

Pulse Nigeria

Prayers and faith relieve burdens and create positive anticipation.

Even people without faith report feeling better when they offer a prayer to the universe or a god they do not believe in.

6. Meet up with friends and family

Pulse Nigeria

Depression thrives in isolation, having people around you can lift your mood instantly.

7. Talk about your feelings

Similar to journaling, having someone listen and empathise with you is encouraging.

8. See a movie or sitcom

Movies, TV series, and sitcoms can take your mind away from troubling thoughts and help you feel better in the moment.

9. Do something you love

Engage in any of the numerous hobbies that you have or learn new hobbies. Karaoke, chess, swimming, tennis, football, knitting, and so on are hobbies to try.

10. Create