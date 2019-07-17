While the National Assembly continues to wait for President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has said that the absence of ministers will not affect 2020 budget.

While speaking with State House Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Lawan said civil servants and not ministers are responsible for budget preparation.

The Senate President said this after he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Punch, the Speaker of the House of Representative was also at the meeting.

Lawan maintained that the senate would pass the budget speedily as long as the National Assembly receives it by September.

Earlier, Pulse reports that the National Assembly members may have to commence their annual two-month break should President Muhammadu Buhari fail to submit his ministerial list to the lawmakers before Friday, July 26, 2019, for approval.

However, Pulse understands that the lawmakers will not delay the commencement of their recess on and that they are not anxious about the list.