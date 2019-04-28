Lagos state government has warned the general public about the health risk of poisonous cow hides being offered for sale in the state, saying three sellers of ‘toxic ponmo’ have been arrested.

The state government on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in a press release signed by Director, Public Affairs, Adeola Salako said the ponmo sellers were arrested in Ojo and Iba council area.

The statement states, “The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed this in his office today (Sunday) while reviewing report of preliminary investigation and enforcement carried out on the sale of the toxic ponmo in the areas, stated that the three persons involved have been charged to court, while samples of the confiscated ponmo had been sent to the NAFDAC laboratory for suitability test analysis for human consumption,”

Explaining how the state government found out about the toxic hides the statement says “Preliminary investigations and suspect-tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the early hours between the hours of 4.00am and 6.00 am at various locations such as Volkswagen bus stop, Iyana Iba, and Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo local government and Iba local council areas of the state.

“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ije-Ododo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as the source of supply of this toxic ponmo and has subsequently been put under surveillance.”

The commissioner, therefore, advised the public to be vigilant and report suspected activities and unwholesome sales foods and food products in their communities to the nearest local government or Ministry of Health.