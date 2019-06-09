Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was the talk of Twitter Nigeria after he was dropped from Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Iheanacho was among the 25 players called up in camp ahead of the friendly game against Zimbabwe on Saturday, June 8.

The 22-year-old was not called up from the bench for the friendly game which ended in a goalless draw and a day later, his name was omitted from Nigeria's final 23-man list for AFCON 2019.

After the announcement on Sunday, June 9, Iheanacho dominated conversations on Twitter Nigeria.

The omission was shocking to many Nigerians who took to Twitter to react as Iheanacho became the number trending topic.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and midfielder Semi Ajayi who was also dropped from the squad were also among the top 10 trending topics on Twitter Nigeria as football-loving Nigerians gave their takes on the list.

The Leicester City forward was dropped following an underwhelming season in England where he managed just one goal in 30 Premier League games.

Iheanacho has 23 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was part of the squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Russia where he played in two games.