The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to determine the cut-off mark for 2019/2020 admission into higher institutions.

The exam body said in a statement on Sunday, June 9, 2019 said the 2019 policy meeting with stakeholder will hold on at Gbongan, Osun State.

In the statement, JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said the official cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission would be made public at the end of the policy meeting.

He however warned candidates to ignore any cut-off mark being peddled on social or any platform, saying it is fake.

He said, “The clarification became necessary following speculations that the board had fixed the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks.

“It is pertinent to note that the heads of institutions and other stakeholders will do so at a policy meeting which is chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education. The board has scheduled the 2019 Policy Meeting for June 11 at Gbongan, Osun State.”

The board also advised candidates to disregard rumours that a candidate could have two different results released by the server.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Saturday, May 11, 2019.