The exam body also promised to contact candidates who sat for the exam through phones when their results are out.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Lagos.

Fabian urged candidates not to get carried away by misleading information in some sections of the media, especially social media.

He said, “The board wants to distance itself from such rumours about releasing the results of candidates of the just-concluded UTME and steps to check these results as being speculated.

“Candidates should disregard this information, as it is not true. It is not emanating from the board.

“No results have been released yet. Yes, the results are all ready, but we are yet to release them because they are still being ratified.

“The board is carrying out all the checks and balances regarding these results by way of viewing the CCTV camera as well as attend to all findings brought before it while the examination lasted.

“The release of the result will be publicised as soon as we are through with all the board has set out to achieve. We will let the public know.

“Candidates should not bother themselves going to any cyber cafe to check any result.

“Our result check has been standardised. We will forward the results to the respective telephone numbers of those candidates who are deserving of it,”

Recall that on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Fabian explained why the 2019 UTME results were delayed.

He said JAMB discovered that some candidates who wrote the 2019 UTME engaged in massive fraud and impersonation, adding that the exam body would release the result as soon as it finished the screening of the results.

The 2019 UTME was conducted nationwide from Thursday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 17. Over 1.8 million candidates registered for the examination.