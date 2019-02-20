The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The 2019 UTME was earlier scheduled to hold on March 16, 2019.

According to the Nation, the management of the board is currently in a meeting to decide a new date for the examinations.

However, JAMB has not announced the postponement on its social media handle. Pulse checked the exam body’s Twitter handle and there’s no information about the postponement on their Twitter page yet.