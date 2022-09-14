Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi admits this is his best spell at Everton, but he is not thinking about his future at the club yet.
Iwobi speaks on his Everton future amidst his good run of form
The Nigerian has started the season on an impressive note, leading to speculations surrounding his future.
Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for €30.40m in 2019, but he never got up and running immediately.
The Nigerian international scored and recorded an assist in his first two games for the club but had a disappointing debut campaign.
Iwobi's early struggles at Everton
Iwobi's poor form continued in the second season, scoring just one goal and assisting two more in 30 Premier League games.
His performance in the second year incurred fans' wrath, who expected more from a player who cost Everton a massive sum of money.
Iwobi did not fare better in the early parts of last season, but his situation changed when Everton replaced former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.
Lampard's arrival sparked Iwobi's revival
Iwobi's form improved under Lampard, with the Nigerian playing a key role in the Toffees' survival. The Everton man has carried his good form into the new season, playing arguably his best football as an unorthodox central midfielder.
Iwobi's brilliant form has led to speculations that he could get a new contract at Everton. Still, the Nigerian international is not too worried about it, saying he just wants to stay consistent at a high level.
“I've had spells where I've played one good game, two good games, but on a consistent basis, I think this is my best moment," Iwobi said.
“I feel like it's the best time and my most confident time at Everton."
I've got a long time to keep on going. I've still got two years (left on my contract), if anything happens from then (such as a new contract), but it's defo (definitely) my most enjoyable time," he added.
Iwobi still has two years left on his five-year contract, but the Toffees may be tempted to offer him a new deal if he continues his good form.
