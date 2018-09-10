You have to see Ada La Pinky's 10 hottest photos

news

Nigerian curvy model, Ada La Pinky is a video vixen and also sells luxurious hair.

She went viral after posting erotic snaps of herself flaunting serious underboob while rocking the Super Eagles jersey with just black panties.

Also, her Instagram page is filled with snaps and videos that will surely keep you stuck to her page.

So below are some of her erotic, steamy photos.

Ada La Pinky is proof that curvy girls rock !!!