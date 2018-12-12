news

You don’t need a bed to perform it. Instead, your man is going to be standing up for it, and he will be holding you off the ground.

It’s easiest if you start off in a position like the butterfly with you lying down on your back on a bed or a table while your man is standing. Your man can then lean over you, and you can put your arms around the back of his neck and wrap your legs around his waist. Your man can put his arms around your waist or butt before standing up straight while holding you.

Better still, you can both start off standing and facing each other like in the slow dance position. While inside you, your man can put his hands around your butt/waist and pick you up. When your man picks you up you can then wrap your legs around him.

When your man is holding you in the air, you need to carry some of your weight using your arms around the back of his neck. Your legs wrapped around his waist can also carry some of your weight.

Even though your man will be doing a lot of the thrusting, you can still pull yourself up and down on him. You can pull yourself up with your arms, and you can squeeze your legs against his waist to grip it so that you can move upwards.

Your man has two jobs in the stand & carry position. The first is holding on to you and supporting most of your weight. The second is thrusting into you. He will be holding onto you by wrapping his hands around your waist. He can thrust into you by bending and straightening his legs. Or he can use his hips while keeping his legs fairly straight.

