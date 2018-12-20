Dear Sarah,

My problem is with masturbation and I like to do so every so often but it’s gotten boring to me. What would you suggest I do to spice it up?

Dear anonymous,

Masturbation is an excellent way to satisfy your desire for sexual pleasure whether you’re a man or a woman, sometimes it can get boring if you’re doing it the same way every time. Here’s what you can do if you want to spice up masturbation and make it more pleasurable.

Try thinking about various fantasies while masturbating, or even try adding some visual stimulation like pornography or erotic novels if they work with your fantasies. Think of different things that really turn you on and combine them during masturbation. You may not be changing your physical masturbation techniques at all, but you’ll notice a big difference in the pleasure factor if you’re fantasizing about something that really gets you hot.

Also, most men do reach orgasm during masturbation, but many women do not, leaving them unsatisfied and always wanting more. If masturbation is getting boring for you or doesn’t seem to be satisfying you sexually, make sure you’re actually reaching the finish line.

If you masturbate without actually reaching orgasm, you won’t get the sexual satisfaction your body needs and will pretty much be in a constant state of sexual desire. Make sure you’re having an orgasm at the end of each masturbation session.

If you do reach orgasm after masturbating and still don’t feel satisfied afterward, your body may actually be desiring multiple orgasms. Don’t short yourself! Give yourself plenty of time to masturbate without being interrupted so that you have the freedom to have as many orgasms as you need.