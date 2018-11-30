Pulse.ng logo
What makes me cum fast ?

What makes me cum fast ?

when I have sex I cum too fast like literally under a minute.

Dear Sarah,

Good morning , I want to talk about my sexual life, I just have few questions, sometimes when I have sex I cum too fast like literally under a minute, but I know I don't have P.E because there are times when I've had sex and last really long on multiple occasions, so my question is what makes me cum fast on those occasions because its really frustrating when I want to enjoy sex with someone and that happens.

                                            

Dear anonymous,

Fortunately, you can train yourself to last longer with masturbation. Think about how long you would like to last during your preferred partnered sexual activities. Aim to last that long for at least half of your masturbation sessions. You can also get better at recognizing what happens in your body in the moments right before orgasm. The more familiar you are with each step leading up to “the point of no return”, the less likely you’ll be to get caught off guard by a quick orgasm when you’re with a partner.

ALSO READ: Can you get pregnant from dry humping?

Also, kegel exercises and powerful breathing techniques will give you a big endurance boost. Master foreplay and learn dirty sex positions that will help you last longer in bed and give her the most intense orgasms ever.

Training of your pelvic muscles is one of the most valid processes to prevent the beginning of you cumin too quick. However, the pelvic floor muscle gets weaker with age for most men, and this increases the chance of you cumin too quick.

Mental control is also important. The very thoughts that run through your mind during sex will affect your sexual restraint. Some guys allow the sensations of intercourse to rule over their head and that is a quick way to blow early.

ALSO READ: Why do vaginas produce discharge?

So, you must learn how to control your arousal right from the beginning. This can be achieved by not concentrating on intercourse but on the entire sexual experience.

Try the above tips and watch your sex life change for the better.

