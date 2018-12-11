Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

What if I don’t like the taste of semen?

Ask Sarah What if I don’t like the taste of semen?

You should also know that not liking the taste of semen is no reason not to give your partner the gift of oral sex.

  • Published:
What if I don’t like the taste of semen? play (actitudfem)

Related Articles

Ask Sarah Is there a way to stop masturbating?
Here's how to do the standing 69 sex position
3 easy sex positions guys can’t resist
Here's what to do with your other hand while masturbating
3 things you can do to make it easier to have an orgasm during sex
Here's how to masturbate by humping stuff

Dear Sarah,

My partner loves blowjob and wants it all the time. But I have an issue with it. What if I don’t like the taste of semen?

                                  

Dear anonymous,

A lot of women are afraid to give their partners a blowjob because they’re afraid he will ejaculate in their mouths.

ALSO READ: Is there a way to stop masturbating?

Also, a lot of girls are scared of this simply because they’ve heard that semen tastes bad, or because they’ve actually tasted it before and didn’t like it. But there are plenty of women out there that don’t like the taste of semen and either stop a blowjob well before their lovers are about to have an orgasm.

You should also know that not liking the taste of semen is no reason not to give your partner the gift of oral sex. If you do happen to bring him to orgasm with a blowjob, you don’t have to swallow, or even spit if you don’t want to.

Make sure your guy lets you know when he’s getting close to the point of orgasm, so you can be prepared to finish him off with your hand. If you have lots of practice, you can also sense that he’s about to have an orgasm by the way his body begins to react to the stimulation.

ALSO READ: 3 awesome sex positions for big girls

You can allow him to cum anywhere you like and he may like to do so on your breasts or your face, or he may not even care if you hold a towel over his penis. So, there are lots of various ways to finish up the blowjob without having cum inside your mouth.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 Ask Sarah Is there a way to stop masturbating?bullet
3 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet

Hot! Pulse

Nigerian Erotica Simis sexcapade with her Psychology lecturer
Lustful Simi's sexcapade with her Psychology lecturer Part 1{R-18+}
5 strong handjob tips that will give him explosive orgasms
5 strong handjob tips that will give him explosive orgasms
Here's how to have an orgasm every time you have sex
Here's how to have an orgasm every time you have sex
3 awesome sex positions for big girls
3 awesome sex positions for big girls