Dear Sarah,

My partner loves blowjob and wants it all the time. But I have an issue with it. What if I don’t like the taste of semen?

Dear anonymous,

A lot of women are afraid to give their partners a blowjob because they’re afraid he will ejaculate in their mouths.

Also, a lot of girls are scared of this simply because they’ve heard that semen tastes bad, or because they’ve actually tasted it before and didn’t like it. But there are plenty of women out there that don’t like the taste of semen and either stop a blowjob well before their lovers are about to have an orgasm.

You should also know that not liking the taste of semen is no reason not to give your partner the gift of oral sex. If you do happen to bring him to orgasm with a blowjob, you don’t have to swallow, or even spit if you don’t want to.

Make sure your guy lets you know when he’s getting close to the point of orgasm, so you can be prepared to finish him off with your hand. If you have lots of practice, you can also sense that he’s about to have an orgasm by the way his body begins to react to the stimulation.

You can allow him to cum anywhere you like and he may like to do so on your breasts or your face, or he may not even care if you hold a towel over his penis. So, there are lots of various ways to finish up the blowjob without having cum inside your mouth.