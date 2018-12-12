Pulse.ng logo
What do you think about sex in public?

With the recent report by the Nigerian Police about sex in public not being a crime, we decided to ask people about their take on it.

What do you think about sex in public? play

Public sex.

(Favim)

The Nigerian Police has clarified that it's not against the law for citizens to have sex in the car as long as certain conditions are met.

According to ACP Shogunle who posted, "Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided; 1. Location is not a place of worship 2. Parties are 18 yrs+ 3. The act is consensual (agreed to by parties) 4. Parties are of opposite sex."

You may think of having sex in public (car, open space etc) as something that only youngsters do because they often don’t really have any other option. You may consider having sex in public if you’ve never done it before.

We asked people about what they think of sex in public, and here's what Nigerians are saying...

According to Ayoola sex in public is cool as far as you are not constituting a nuisance. "If you are not constituting a nuisance, why not?"

Also, Ada says it's fun because the fear of being caught adds some thrill into the moment. In Ada's words: "It's thrilling I guess, the thought that you could be caught at any moment adds to the excitement, sha don't trend online".

In Affiong's words "Sex in public is amazing when proper precautions are taken."

Speaking to Pulse, Ayomide it's okay as far as you are not disturbing people. "It's okay as long as you are not disturbing other people and even if it is in public, it is still 'coded'."

According to EJ, sex in public can spice up your sex life. "I think its a thrill, one that lights up the experiences in a relationship, a place away from the regular confines of a bedroom, just something worth trying when you seek a unique experience, but in public should not necessarily mean in the open view, maybe a car or a dark spot at a beach."

So, there are things you need to consider before you jump into it. It’s not just about the positions that work best for public sex, but the logistics of the whole thing, too.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

