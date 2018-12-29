Dear Sarah,

I’m a dude who has trouble reaching orgasm. Whenever I have sex with my partner, I find it difficult reaching orgasm. This is affecting my sex life with my partner because she feels she's not doing something right. Pls, help me!

Dear anonymous,

I know it can be frustrating to even acknowledge sexual issues, but it’s important to take some time to examine the history of your orgasm. Have you struggled with orgasm for your entire life, or have there been recent changes? Has it been easier to orgasm with certain partners, but not others? Or at certain periods in your life, but not others?

However, some medications and medical conditions can make it harder or impossible to reach orgasm. It’s a good idea to book an appointment with your doctor to talk about potential medical factors. Some of the most frequent causes of orgasmic blockages include: Anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications are the most frequent culprits, but anti-psychotics, high blood pressure medications, beta-blockers, and pain relievers can all make it harder to orgasm.

Also, you have to chill on partying. If you tend to only have difficulty reaching orgasm after a long night of rough partying, it may be time to re-examine your party habits. Alcohol, amphetamines, and cocaine can all make it much more difficult to reach orgasm at the moment, and long-term use can lead to long-term problems. Do your dick a favour and either practice moderation or quit.

You can also examine your masturbation habits. There are a good number of men who can orgasm just fine on their own but have a hard time getting there with a partner. In these cases, masturbation is one of the most frequent causes of orgasmic difficulties. A lot of men masturbate in the exact same way, every single time.

Masturbation is great, don’t get me wrong, but it’s easy to condition your body to only respond to that exact kind of stimulation. A lot of guys are familiar with the death grip. It’s when you masturbate using an extremely firm grip. If you use the death grip, it can be a lot harder to orgasm if you don’t have that level of intensity. The same goes for having one specific technique or always watching porn in order to orgasm.

But you need to focus on the stimulation you’re feeling in the moment, and allow yourself to feel pleasure. It’s natural to want to orgasm, but so many of us tend to forget that pleasure is not only the pathway to orgasm, but the reason why orgasm feels so great in the first place.