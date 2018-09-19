news

Good day Sarah!

I hope this is confidential?

So I cum quick what medication can I use or what advise can you give to prevent premature ejaculation.

Dear anonymous,

This is strictly confidential. I have been receiving lots of messages from men, young and old, troubled by this issue of premature ejaculation and all seeking solutions to help put an end to it. So, I have decided to explore this topic by discussing temporary and permanent solutions.

When it comes to premature ejaculation, it's the second least thing any guy wants to talk about after erectile dysfunction. Dudes may not like talking about it, but it does happen. And we’re not blaming them, either.

What causes premature ejaculation? Premature ejaculation happens shortly before or after penetration, although there is no precise “time limit” that defines it.

Solution.

Speak to a general practitioner. Speaking to a general practitioner (doctor) can be a great step. Always remember there is nothing wrong with talking about our sexual health, you should do it more often to make your erotic life better than it was. You can also train your pelvic floor muscle.

Training of your pelvic muscles is one of the most valid processes to prevent the beginning of premature ejaculation. However, the pelvic floor muscle gets weaker with age for most men, and this increases the chance of premature ejaculation. The pelvic muscle exercise is also a very effective method for treating premature ejaculation.

Another method you can use is the break and start method.

If slow pacing ain't enough to stop premature ejaculation, you may need to stop thrusting entirely while you wait for the penetration urge to go away. As soon as the feeling to ejaculate reduces, you can resume thrusting again. you can always repeat this because it really works.

And also, using the slow pace technique works too. This requires you to slow the pace of pelvic thrusting and differentiate the angle and depth of penetration before orgasm. This approach is very good for your pelvic muscles.

In conclusion, you should work on your anxiety too and whatever triggers it.