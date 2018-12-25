My Dear Sarah,

partner and I have been having sex for a while now, and we just can't seem to get a good flow going. With me being a girl, I have trouble getting it to feel really good for an extended period of time.

The problem is he is very overweight. We are only physically capable of doing the girl on top positions, and I have trouble keeping his penis in and when it stays, I have a hard time keeping thrusts going because I have to keep his belly out of the way. Please help me!

Dear anonymous,

I know that finding the right sex positions that not only feel great but also work with the body type of both you and your partner can be frustrating.

If you or your partner are plus size, you may not get good penetration in some sex positions and others may just be really impossible. Below are some sex positions that work well for plus size couples.

1. Spooning

The woman will lie in a with the knees bent. A pillow can be put under the woman’s hips if it is comfortable. The man will kneel facing the woman and enter her, and for variety, the woman can lift her leg and place it over his shoulder.

2. The doggy style

If only he is larger, it works well because he can lay his belly on her butt to keep it out of the way and allow for deeper thrusting. If she is also larger than average, it allows her to keep her own belly out of the way during sex. Traditional missionary style sex may be difficult if both partners are larger than average because their genitals don’t always touch when facing each other chest to chest.

3. The t-square position

In this sex position, the woman lies on her back with legs spread apart and raised. The man lies with his hips under the arch formed by her raised legs. This allows both partners’ abdomens to be out of the way, allowing the genitals to touch without difficulty.

Also, sex is not all about penetration. If you and your partner have difficulty finding sex positions that are comfortable, learn to please each other in different ways. Oral sex is a great option for plus size couples that have a hard time with intercourse and thrusting.