Tunde makes Ada beg for sexual healing Part 2{R-18+}

"Come have dessert," Ada purred, rubbing her finger over her mound and down to her sex slit.

Tunde immediately crawled on the bed getting between her legs, blowing his hot breath on her wet sex slit causing her to shiver. Using his tongue and teeth, he lightly pulled at her pubic hair, occasionally nipping her mound until he had the morsel of chocolate in his mouth, leaning up to share it with her.

Gazing at her with a wicked gleam in his eyes, he slowly and methodically licked, kissed, and sucked his way up her belly. He made sure to tongue fuck her navel and lightly touch her clit until she was once again on the edge, ready to fall over. Tunde stopped and sat back on his heels, just looking at her as her body settled down from the 'almost' orgasm.

Giving Tunde the stink-eye, Ada said, "Enough already. Just fuck me damn it! Shove that dick in me…now!"

'Tsk…tsks," he said smiling.

"I just want you," Ada begged as she tried to reach out for Tunde. Ada tried to pull him down to her but he moved back out of her grasp.

"I am not sure if a spoiled bitch should get my dick or not," Tunde said scratching his head, pretending to think it over.

Ada groaned and grabbed a pillow. Throwing it, she hit him the face.

"That did it," he growled as he leaned over her, grabbing her by the wrists, pinning her to the bed as he leaned down and took her nipple in his mouth, sucking hard, bring it to a hard peak.

Tunde continued to suckle her breasts like a newborn baby, going from one to the other. He continued to alternate nipples until her ass was bouncing upwards trying to hump whatever she could touch. Occasionally Tunde relented and let her have contact with his dick but only briefly. Each time her pussy touched his dick he could feel the wetness.

Letting go of her wrists he kissed his way back down to her pussy, licking her sex slit for several minutes, and then he spread her lips and took her clit into his mouth. The moment his lips pulled on her clit, she howled and flooded his mouth and face with her hot juices.

Her entire body started convulsing and writhing around on the bed, her hands entangling themselves in his hair, pulling hard. The orgasm was so intense she momentarily passed out. It seemed to go on forever and when it was over, Ada felt like a noodle, every bone in her body melted as she lay on her back. A sexual flush covered her body and face.

"Fuck me!" Ada finally managed to get out.

"Oh I plan to babe," Tunde whispered in her ear as he licked her neck, raising up more so he could claim her lips in a hard kiss, their tongues mating fast and furious.

Ada could feel his hard dick pressing against her thigh so she rolled over to face him, her arm thrown casually over his hip as they ravished each other’s lips. Moving her hand from his hip, Ada let her nails graze over his semi-hard dick with feather-like touches making Tunde moan into her mouth.

Pushing Tunde onto his back Ada swung her leg over him. She braced herself on either side of him using her hands as she fucked the head of his dick. Her pussy clenched the bulbous head tightly as she moved up and down. He clenched his hands into fists to keep from grabbing her by the hips and ramming his dick deep inside of her.

Seeing her breasts dangling in front of his face, Tunde latched onto the nipples, tweaking and rubbing the pad of his thumb over the nipple, making them peak. Ada continued her slow descent toward the base of his dick, enjoying sexually tormenting Tunde the way he had done her earlier. Once she had him deep in her pussy, she reached around and began to massage his balls, feeling him jerk inside of her.

Moving all the way to the tip, she began the slow descent back to the base again. Each time her body moved with a little more speed, her pussy clenching and unclenching against his dick. Tunde knew it would not be long before he spilled his seed. Suddenly she stopped her movements and went back to playing with his balls. Ada just sat there using her pussy to massage his dick as she leaned forward, planting hickeys all over his chest and stomach.

Tunde groaned loudly, almost to the point of begging Ada to make him cum. She sat up and started to just wiggle around on him, torturing him some more. Leaning back down she kissed him again, and then sat up, her hands tweaking his nipple as she began to move faster. Tunde reached out and began to rub her clit. As they reached the point of no return their breathing increased, her wet pussy slapping hard against his pelvis. By this time both were starting to sweat, breathing through their mouths as they took in gulps of fresh air.

Ada felt the familiar twinges starting in her inner core as if a volcano was ready to erupt, sending molten lava throughout her body.

Ada felt her skin warming, her eyes starting to dilate as the first waves of pleasure began to surge throughout her body, triggering Tunde’s orgasm. Both started to howl like two monkeys in the wild satisfying their primal lust with hot monkey fucking. He grabbed her hips, holding her in place as he shot his seed deep into her dripping pussy. When it was over, Ada collapsed on Tunde’s sweaty chest, as they struggled to get their breathing back under control.

"Hot damn!" Ada muttered as she kissed him gently, knowing that tomorrow both would have sore bruised lips. "Sure hope we did not disturb the neighbours."

"Who cares if we did," Tunde said. “It is not our fault if we make them jealous because we love sex so much."

Ada kissed him again and rolled off, lying on her back looking up at the ceiling. She automatically reached for his hand squeezing it. Will stretched out his arm so Ann could move into his arms for their cuddle time.

"We need a shower but not sure if my legs will hold me up," Ada said laughing. Tunde got up on his side of the bed and came around to pull Ada to her feet, leading her to the shower. They quickly showered, having no energy to even contemplate sex.

Ada changed the sheets while Tunde went to put up the food from supper and put the rinsed dishes in the dishwasher. When he got back into the bedroom, Ada was curled up on her side, snoring softly. Giving her a light kiss on the cheek, he settled down behind her, pulling her flush against his chiseled chest. Ada moaned softly and quickly settled back down. Within twenty minutes both were sleeping soundly.