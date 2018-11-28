news

If your partner does something in bed that you don’t enjoy, whether it’s a minor irritant or a more serious issue, here’s your guide to talking about it.

Below are ways to discuss with your partner things you don't like in bed.

1. Speak up

You deserve to have pleasure in the bedroom. If there’s something you want, or something you’re curious about, you deserve to experience it. Your partner is entitled to have their own boundaries around what they are or aren’t open to, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that you deserve pleasure. It’s also worth keeping in mind that asking for something different in the bedroom doesn’t mean that your partner is bad in bed. There is no such thing as being universally great in bed.

2. Be sensitive to safety points

Sexual abuse teaches you that your boundaries and desires aren’t important, and that pattern can persist long after the abuse. If you find yourself allowing your partner to do things that don’t feel safe to you, it’s extremely important to speak up right away.

3. Do it sooner

The longer you wait, the more difficult it becomes to bring up. It’s a lot easier to give feedback right away, rather than after they’ve been doing that particular move for years or decades.

4. Come up with alternatives

It doesn’t help to just tell someone that what they’re doing sucks, especially in the bedroom. That’s a surefire way to hurt your partner’s feelings. Instead, you want to suggest alternatives. Come up with some alternate ideas that you could try with your partner. These can be things you already know you want, or they can be brand new ideas.

