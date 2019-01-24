Each feature of my body throbbed with sexual pleasure, from my moist swollen lips, which throbbed with a sensual beat through to the muscles deep within my crotch.

It was an intense reminder of my many hours of lovemaking. The night I had so yearned for and imagined over and over again in my mind, had come to a beautiful ceremony. It was no ordinary night, no ordinary fuck, this was my night of sensual lust with a man who had tormented my mind with messages of desire and passion to a point I was beyond desperate to have him.

The night I had so longed for over many months had left me feeling exhausted yet deliciously used and wanted. Flashes of the previous night mixed and danced in my head.

Oh the hunger that was within me, a real physical hunger in which I had to seek food. I felt famished and craving food. Having thrown on his shirt I took the chance to slip away and find refreshment. I was needy of food and drink; desperate in fact, I felt drained of all nourishment and immensely dehydrated.

I was deeply relieved to see snacks and juice, sitting there in the kitchen and I took no time in devouring it.

While eating my senses were quickly awakened to the presence of his tall frame standing behind me. Dressed casually in his morning robe, he moved closer. His unquenchable appetite was yet again focused on me. His hands instantly were upon me and began to move up my body once again, this time pulling me gently back into his frame.

How after the hours of so much intense fucking could he find the stamina to seek more? His mouth and lips found my skin and I gave a little shudder as I felt him caress up my neck and feast upon me once again.

Sweet, meaningful kisses gave way to my tender body responding even yearning again for more. How could I take any more? Sex in kitchen, how could we fuck even more? But seemingly that was not something I lingered on, as my mind was turned on to the feeling I was having between my legs, a significant response to what was happening and what I wanted.

While I turned to face him, my hands too slipped down to feel his dick naturally hard and needy under his boxer. I instantly wanted to taste him again; taste my last juices that probably still were on him. I felt forced to drop to my knees in a submissive fashion to swallow even more.

As I looked up to his face I saw his eyes never staggering as he locked his vision directly to mine. I felt ecstatic again and forget that only a few hours earlier my head was buried deep into the pillow as he pounded my pussy with deep thrusting strokes, meaningfully taking me further and further in waves of intense passion.

But seconds later I found myself carefully rested and positioned on top of his haven, my shirt fully opened to reveal my naked stomach and breasts again, this time his fingers began rolling and pulling at my nipples while lavishly soothing and cooling them with my sweet jam. I loved the sudden coldness of the jam quickly warmed by his mouth as he took in my nipple and began enjoying both the taste and feeling of the soft flesh below.

To be continued...