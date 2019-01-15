It is about building the chemistry and connection with your partner that can bring you both closer.

In fact, there is so much more to explore and enjoy during sex that many of us tend to ignore. Instead of aiming for just an orgasm, here are a few things you should try to focus on during sex.

1. Self-discovery

You might be a lazy bum throughout the day but a super energetic and passionate person in bed. Or, you might be a dominating person in daily life but like to be dominated by your significant other inside the bedroom. What about your sexual preferences, fantasies and what all works for you? Sex clearly points you on the road on self-discovery.

2. It is not all about the big O

While having an orgasm surely leads to great sex but that should not be the ultimate goal of your sack session. In fact, many people tend to lose out on enjoying all the other things because their mind is focussed only on having an orgasm. Sometimes, due to physical exhaustion, stress, ongoing medication or many other reasons, you may not orgasm every time you have sex. But that does not mean it is not going to be a satisfying and emotional experience.

3. Relaxation

Sex can be a great way to let your hair down and unwind after a tiring day at work or forget all the things that have been bothering you entire day. Plus, it helps in reducing stress by relaxing your nerves and in turn, helps you both to sleep like a baby.

