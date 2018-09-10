Pulse.ng logo
Sexy things he wants you to do while riding him

Be confident, all of his attention is focused on you.

  • Published:
Cowgirl.

(Glamour)

Cowgirl or riding position is a group of sex positions in which the man lies on his back or sits, the woman straddles him facing either forward or back, and the man inserts his erect penis into the woman's vagina.

Read on for tips on how to please your man better while riding him.

1. Pin him down

Grab his wrists to pin him down, so he can’t do anything but lie there and enjoy the view. He’ll immediately get turned on by being dominated, particularly if you’re usually the submissive one.

ALSO READ: Here's how to make the doggy style more intimate

2. Dirty talk

It’s not as difficult as it sounds. Just ask him if he likes what you are doing to him and take it from there. If you’re with the right person, the conversation should come naturally.

3. Touch your breasts

Cup them in your hands while you bounce. Play with your nipples. Do whatever you can to draw his attention to the area.

4. Touch your clit

Touch your clit. Not only will he find it sexy as fuck, but you’ll be able to get yourself off. You deserve to orgasm, too, you know.

ALSO READ: How to have the best morning sex for more intimate pleasure

5.  Keep the lights on

There’s no need to feel self-conscious. He wouldn’t be in bed with you if he found you unattractive. You’re the sexiest woman in the world in his eyes.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

