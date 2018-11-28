news

When Tunde read her text he had to laugh, thinking, "Just wait till I get home little lady and I will show you exactly how I treat spoiled bitches."

By the time he pulled in the yard on Thursday afternoon, both were extremely horny from all their shared sex text and pictures. As he was ready to leave the yard he sent her a text saying, "Be naked and in bed when I get there."

When Ada read the text she just laughed and went on with what she was doing, making one of his favourite meals – pounded yam and egusi soup.

ALSO READ: Folarin on the juiciest woman he's ever been with part 1{R-18+}

Tunde pulled into their driveway about an hour later, exhausted but horny. As he dragged himself in the back door, he took in a deep breath, the delicious smells in the air making his stomach rumble. Smiling he thought to himself, 'Man, I love coming home to a home-cooked meal.'

"Hi babe," Ada said coming into the kitchen wearing a red thong.

Tunde started to laugh and said, "Wow woman that is a sight to behold. Were you a stripper in another life?"

"No, but thought this would get your engine going. I have also been practicing pole dancing on the pole I had installed in the spare bedroom."

Tunde had been looking to see what was cooking when she said that and he immediately put the lid back on the pot. Turning toward her, he asked, "What did you say?"

Trying to keep a straight face Ada repeated, "I said I had been practicing pole dancing on the pole in the spare room. I will put on a show for you after supper."

Tunde stared at her, trying to figure out if she was telling the truth or pulling his leg and then decided to check it out himself. As he made his way down the hall he could hear Ada laughing in the kitchen. He knew immediately she had been joking. Shaking his head, he headed in to take a quick shower instead.

When he walked into the kitchen after his shower naked, Ada was just putting the food on the table. Tunde poured them each a glass of wine and sat down. They ate in silence, both too hungry to do much talking.

Ada stopped what she was doing and looked at Tunde, trying hard not to laugh at his antics to sound like a gruff macho man. Walking over to her he wiggled his dick in front of her mouth. Turning, she got off the chair and knelt down on the floor. She started with his balls, taking them one at a time in her mouth, rolling it around on her tongue, licking the chocolate from them. Before he had time to brace himself Tunde found her tongue going up the back of his shaft, the sensation so strong it almost brought him to his knees.

Circling the tip of her tongue around the ridge under the head, she dipped a bit of chocolate in her mouth and stood up, kissing him as she transferred the bite to his tongue. As he pulled her to him, she could feel the stickiness of his dick against her stomach. Gently she pushed him back, resuming the gentle cleaning of his dick. Gently she sucked on the truffle head, bringing out a few drops of precum saltiness to mix with the sweetness of the chocolate; it was a very unique flavour and one she wanted more of.

He grabbed two handfuls of her hair to hold her in place as he pushed his dick in as deep as she could manage. She lavished attention to the head and then pushed him back gently, removing her mouth from his dick. Turning him around she began to lick and nip his ass as she applied pressure to that sensitive area between his balls and anus. The sensual pleasure it caused almost made him shot his load across the room.

Ada immediately backed off and licked two fingers. Moving him around so she could continue to work her magic on his engorged dick, she inserted one and then the second finger in his anus, her thumb gently applying pressure again to that area making Tunde groan, his dick twitching in her hand. Taking him in her mouth, Ada worked her lips and tongue on his dick. The other hand reached up to play with his nipples.

Manipulating her arm around she was able to rub his balls with her forearm as she fucked his ass. Finally, he could hold back no longer and exploded streams of cum into her mouth and down her throat. Ada continued to administer to his cock until she drained him dry. Licking the last bit of chocolate from his balls and dick Ada stood up and kissed him hard, shoving her tongue deep in his mouth.

As they kissed, Will, gently pulled the pasties from her boobs and pitched them over his shoulder. "It is now my turn for dessert," as he turned and scooped some up, smearing it all over her boobs and stomach. He removed her thong, turning her around. Will grabbed another scoop and rubbed it on her ass.

"Hold on to the edge of the table but do not lean on it and wipe off the chocolate," Tunde told her as he starts planting kisses on the back of her neck, over to each shoulder, back to her neck where he knew she was most sensitive. As he kissed his way down her back his hand was stroking her sex slit with light feathery touches. Reaching her ass, Tunde nipped each cheek and began to lick the chocolate off, his tongue sliding easily up the crack, darting in and out of the hole. By now his finger was lightly doing circles on her clit. Ada moaned, clenching her legs tightly together, trapping his finger against her clit as her juices started to flow.

Knowing that she was close, he stopped rubbing her clit and just let his finger rest on it. Tunde loved to bring Ada to the edge and then leave her there for several minutes. Ada began to rub her pussy on his forearm, earning her a stinging slap on the ass.

ALSO READ: Folarin on the juiciest woman he's ever been with part 2{R-18+}

"None of that little lady," he warned her. "You want my dick, you will behave," as he smacked her again, and then nipped her ass where he had smacked it.

Ada relaxed her thigh muscles and Tunde slowly pulled away from her clit, finger fucking her with two fingers while he continued lavishing attention to her ass. Standing up, he took her by the hand and led her to the bedroom, pleased to see that she had thought ahead and had turned the covers down. She had also put on an older sheet they used specifically for this type of sexual play. Ada crawled up to the middle of the bed and spread her legs, taking a bit of the chocolate from her boob and put it at the top of her pussy.

To be continued...