I always looked forth to the taste of her. All women have something unforgettable about them. Sometimes, it’s a delicious laugh that brightens even the darkest day. That intoxicating vanilla of her lipstick and the delicious salty bite of her skin.

She was the juiciest woman I had ever been with. Not just in that hot sense, though yes, that too. She was like a peach. Ripe, tender, gushing. Her mouth so wet and inviting. Her tongue playful, flicking, coiling. I loved to suck on her lips, the way it inspired soft moans from her.

Standing between her spread legs, we reestablished our connection that way we always did, kissing, quick butterfly kisses quickly transitioning into deeper, wetter kisses. Looking into each other’s eyes, the recognition of each other’s longing, passion, asleep for months at a time, then always reawakened when we were together.

I could kiss her for hours. Especially when we were young and that was all we did. I thought all women would be like her, so juicy and tasty, and was disappointed to find they weren’t, though as I say, every woman has something. Still, as much as I enjoy the physical differences, I’ll always have an unwavering attachment for Oyindamola.

It was harder now. We couldn’t just disappear for hours on end. She was with Damola. Though as long as he didn’t put a ring on her finger, I didn’t feel too guilty. She had been mine before she was his, and anyway, I’m not sure I could resist tasting her lips, feeling her full breasts, her puffy, sensitive nipples, gazing longingly at her strawberry and cream complexion and feasting at her pink, swollen pussy.

She touched me like no other woman. Or maybe she had trained me to associate the firm grip of her soft hand with the proper way for a woman to work a dick. Firm strokes of my shaft, her palms curling over the head of my dick, her tongue licking my lips at the same time in a not-so-subtle hint of things to come. By now the sensation evoked a flood of memories. So many times, she worked me like that, her hands on me, our lips locked.

Realizing I was close, I pulled away. Time to devour her. I slipped off her panties, both of us smiling at the other. Dropping to my knees. Flicking out my tongue, I planned to tease her, feeling her hands on the back of my head urging me on. I was never able to properly play that game, my own appetites always got in the way, my desire to eat her whole, to feel her shudder, her juices coating my face, my beard.

She was self-conscious at first. Not understanding my interest. Even more, I loved her reaction. Do women have any idea how that affects us? How thrilling is every sigh and moan? How we relish every motion. A thigh tensing. Excited squirming. Fingers clenching around shock of hair. It couldn’t be choreographed to be sexier, more enticing.

I licked her slick folds. Took her clit into my mouth, feeling it swell and harden between my lips, her arousal obvious in the way her entire body responded. Nipples stiff. Lips pursed. Toes curling. It felt so natural to be between her legs like that, where I truly belonged.

I felt her clawing at me, pulling me back to my feet. Lost in thought I missed her climax, although, in fairness, even her buildup was so sexy, with soft groans and rolling hips that it wasn’t always easy to tell when she actually reached her peak.

We kissed again. Oyindamola sucking on my lips, tasting herself on me. Enjoying the ripe peach even as I did. She stroked me again, but I was already hard, eager. I stepped forward and she guided me to her. And then with practiced ease, I sank into her. It made me gasp always. The heat of her wetness, the way her pussy seemed to clench and grab at my prick. She breathed hotly into my mouth.

I pulled back. I wanted to watch her beautiful face twist in passion as I began thrusting inside her. Her mouth alternated between pursed rounded lips that accompanied her moans and her broad, happy grin as she regarded my face. Her eyes, bright, wide, open, then squinting in excitement, rolling back as I went in deeper.

To be continued...