Last year, I went to a conference in Abuja. The first night, I came across an adult ad with the "come and eat my pussy" caption.

About, 3 hours later, I was driving across town and knocking on the door of a total stranger. There was some awkwardness, but after a while, I was kissing her in the corridor. After a long moment, I pulled back, wondering how this happened.

She looked at me, noticed my uncertainty, and asked what I was up to. I smiled and said, "I'm just wondering..."

Then she leaned in, kissed me again, and said, "Don't worry about anything. You're here now." Her tongue found mine, and I could feel my dick growing hard as my hands explored her body.

She found my erection and stroked me through my pants, then unzipped me and slipped her hand inside. Pulling my dick out, she pulled me into the living room and pushed me back on the couch.

She dropped to her knees, her dark hair framing her face as she looked at me, stroked my shaft, and then dipped down to take the head of my dick into her mouth. Her tongue lashed the tip, and I leaned back in ecstasy.

One thing I will never forget is how amazing that blowjob was. She sucked me like a vacuum cleaner, I've never felt anyone with such power. She could also take my full 7" without hesitation, and she would pause with me deep in her throat, stick out her tongue, and tickle my balls.

We took a little break and we poured the wine I had brought. Then I remembered the ad, and after another sip, I told her it was her turn.

I kissed her neck, then opened her robe and kissed my way down to her full breasts. Her nipples were dark, and she moaned as I nibbled them gently.

To be continued...