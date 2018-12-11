news

I have always had a crush on Mr. Wale since the second he arrived to teach my University Psychology class. I would watch him from my desk, trying hard to hide the fact I was looking at his dick, bulging provocatively beneath his tight trousers.

I wasn’t the only one that had noticed but I wanted to be the only one to suck it, to touch it and to feel it inside me. I never listen to what he was saying. His voice was so sweet that each time his mouth opened I just want his lips against my clit, teasing me and making me wet.

After he had been teaching me Psychology for a few weeks he asked me to stay behind after class. I was intentionally late handing in my assignment and Mr. Wale wanted to see me. The rest of the class left and Mr. Wale closed the door behind me, closing us in together, alone. My heart started to beat so fast I thought it might burst from my chest.

"Simi, is there a problem with your work? Are you having difficulty concentrating because you seem a little far away sometimes in class?" Mr. Wale sounded to me in his sweet voice and it felt like warm melted chocolate being poured over my skin.

His face was a mixture of concern and kindness with a definite air of restrained passion. Did he find me attractive? Would he even consider fucking his student, I was twenty but even so, it’s a little inappropriate.

I could smell his perfume as he stood near me, all musky and sensuous. I could have torn his clothes off and licked him all over but I had to wait until he gave me a sign.

He put his hand on my arm and the tingles shot through my body, almost knocking me over. His fingers rested on my skin and pushed into my arm a little too much. Then for just one perfect moment, common sense left me completely. I had to do it, nothing in this world could stop me. I kissed him.

For a brief moment, he pulled away and it felt like my heart was being ripped out. Then he pushed his lips back to mine, hard and passionate. His strong hand gripped my tiny arm and he sucked me in towards him, his lips exploring my mouth. All my strength disappeared and I could hardly stand up.

Then he pulled back again and wrote something on a tiny piece of paper, folded it and pressed it into my palm. Before I could open it he sent me out of the room and closed the door behind me.

I read the note. It was an address and a time. I was going to have to sneak out later! Half an hour before I had to be at my parent's apartment I got the extra key. Took an uber and I was there, at his apartment. I knocked on the door and he opened.

I walked in and I dropped my clothes and climbed over him in only my panties. Now he was going to get the message.

He looked up at me with a smile and pulled me towards him. My initial nerves had changed from fear to excitement and my panties were damp. His large hands roamed across my body and he smelled so good, I had to breathe him in, I never wanted that smell to disappear.

As I fell onto him his hands stroked my skin, his breathing deep and lustful. I knew he wanted me. Deep down I had known it all along but I didn’t dare to hope he would be touching me and sparking a desire within me I had only ever seen in the movies. Our chemistry was incredible and it felt so right. I can’t explain the connection I felt, only that no words were necessary.

I wanted to devour him as I leaned my body over him, I could have tasted every inch of him. His hands pressed firm and flat against my ass, smoothing and circling my skin and intensifying my want. It felt so naughty yet so perfect as if it was meant to be.

His kiss was tender as he caressed my lips as if to say ‘this is naughty but I just don’t care!’

As we rolled over, he pulled open my little cardigan, the buttons flying across the room as he exposed my breasts. I wanted to cover myself up a little when I arrived, tease him a little. But now he had to have me and reveal all my bare skin for his tongue to lick. I loved how he took over me completely, made me feel like he could do anything to me. I was under his spell and each moment felt as though it was increased like we had been building to this for a long time but never spoken of it.

As I lay beneath his chest my legs were spread, my panties still on but desperately wanting him inside me. I couldn’t yet see his dick, it was still hidden from me, away from view. I had only had glimpses of the generous bulge as he stood to teach our class and now this beautiful masterpiece of male sexuality was inches from me, surely it would soon be mine? His hand reached to my panties and pushed the fabric aside to finger me, I couldn’t help myself and I had to rub my nipples, building my arousal.

I could hardly speak but as I thought about his lips on my clit he pulled my panties away and buried his face against my pussy. He turned up the heat to max as he melted into my body. He was all I had dreamed of, his hot mouth playing me, licking and pushing to investigate my hidden depths.

My wetness was increasing as he fingered me, creating a desire for him I had never felt before. I was entirely at his mercy, his sex toy, and I was his to play with as long as he damn well wanted. He was my addiction, and I was his. He touched me with the same hunger I felt for him, each spine-tingling touch racing around my nervous system.

To be continued...