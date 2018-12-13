news

It was 9:00 AM on a Tuesday morning. I had just got out of bed and normally I sleep naked.

I had my usual morning Woody. I opened the blinds in the living room and dining room. I poured my first cup of coffee, and turned around. That's when I saw her. Toyin the apartment manager. She pointed to my front door, I walked over and unlocked it.

ALSO READ: Lustful Simi's sexcapade with her Psychology lecturer Part 1{R-18+}

I opened it and Toyin walked in. She was wearing a red shirt the clung to her enormous boobs. Somebody seems to be happy, Toyin said, looking down at my hard dick.

It's usually the first thing in the morning. She took my coffee cup and sat it on the table next to my couch. Toyin then knelt down in front of me, took my penis, and put it in her mouth, giving me an amazing blow Job.

She then got up, unbuttoned jeans and pulled them down and off, which revealed her black silk thong panties. She then raised her shirt up and over her head, revealing the most amazing set of boobs I had ever seen. I quickly sat on the couch, and Toyin straddled me and began bouncing up and down on my dick, while I grabbed and fondled her boobs.

Oh yes, yes, this what I have needed for a long time, Toyin said as she pushed my dick. Jesus, your so much bigger than my husband Toyin exclaimed. She then got up and walked to the armrest of the couch. Holding on to the armrest, she bent over, I quickly got up, walked over to her, and proceeded to give her nice ass five quick hard smacks. Ouch, replied. God yes spank me, I've been so naughty.

Then I grabbed my rod and slid it in her ass. Oh God yes fuck my ass. I reached under her and began playing with her tits with both hands.

A few minutes later I pulled out, and had Toyin sit on the couch while I put my dick between her luscious melons. Oh God that feels good I told Toyin, I reached down and began to finger her pussy, yes there, that's the spot, yes, oh God you're going to make me cum said Toyin.

ALSO READ: Lustful Simi's sexcapade with her Psychology lecturer Part 2{R-18+}

A few minutes later Toyin was not only cumming but also squirting. Then I felt myself about to explode. Oh God Toyin I'm gonna cum, so Toyin took her boobs off my dick and put them under it.

Ten seconds later, I was shooting all over her boobs, as well as her face and stomach. When I finally stopped, Toyin got up and said your a better fuck than my husband, I hope we can do this again sometime. Yes, I said, I would like that.

Toyin went into the bathroom and cleaned up, and came out and got dressed, and said I had better go before my husband comes looking for me. She then looked down at my Penis which now was limp. Wow! Toyin said you're hung even when you're are limp. Toyin smiled, and walked out the door