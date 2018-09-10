news

It was a rainy day in Lekki, so I decided to stay in with bae as he was on leave.

Kunle got up and was surprised to still find me beside him, then he asked,"Bae ain't you going to work" and I replied, " hey hun, it's raining heavily and everywhere will be flooded, so I called the office and told them I will be working from home."

Kunle was excited as his hands found my breasts and his fingers played with my nipples and they ached with every touch.

At this moment my clit began to pulsate and I thrust my hips with the arousal that was building again inside me.

Kunle said, "My love, tell me what you want". I bit my lips and looked downward with my eyes and the words fell out of my mouth "I want you to eat my pussy". With a smile, Kunle pulled me closer to himself as he gently pulled my panties to the side. My clit was already swollen above the folds of my pussy and he exhaled a hot breath on it as I gasped at how great it felt.

Then his hot breath was replaced by his warm, wet tongue. Kunle rolled his tongue in little circles around my pussy, never quite dipping it inside me but hard enough that the pressure of every twist made it's way right to my clitoris.

I moaned loudly as he took all of me inside his mouth. I wanted to feel his soft, wet lips encircle my clit. I wanted to feel the wetness of another orgasm wet his lips and chin and I wanted to feel his already hard dick inside me.

I glanced down and begged with my eyes for him to make me come. Kunle smiled and kept eye contact with me, and then dived his tongue inside me and licked up my juices and then slid his tongue up to flick my clit.

I was close to the edge of an orgasm and my legs shivered as he took me close and then backed me away. Now he was teasing me as I had teased him, and every tiny flick of his tongue sent an ecstatic bump inside me that continuously filled me.

He asked me "Are you enjoying the way I play with your pussy?"

"Yes baby," I whispered. My voice was dry from panting. I begged him to make me cum. He replied, "We cannot have that yet as I want to tease you some more."

Kunle suspended the pleasant head he was giving me and replaced his mouth with one of his long fingers. He slid it inside me and I clasped my pussy around it, and that made him giggle.

To be continued...