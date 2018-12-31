I thought I was the luckiest guy in the world. She was grinding herself up against me and feeling my rock hard dick through my shorts. She broke away and told me her parent were on a business trip and asked me to come to her place.

I went back into the house quietly and grabbed my clothes from the night, and followed her in. She asked me why I needed them, and I told her I didn't know....I then grabbed her and carried her to the couch, and I sat down and we continued making out for several minutes with her straddling me. I reached around and began untying her top, and she helped me by throwing it on the ground. I began to put her perfect tits right in her mouth, using my tongue to make her nipples as hard as my dick was.

Her hand was grabbing at my dick, as it slowly reached under my shorts. My hand was already down her bottoms and feeling her already wet pussy. I then asked her to get off me for a moment and had her lay down on the couch and I slid her swimsuit bottoms off and put my tongue right into her pussy and went to town.

After about 10 minutes or so, she told me to stop and got up, and sat me down on the couch, and took my shorts off and began stroking my dick all while looking at me, and after a few minutes, put my dick into her mouth and she began sucking like there was no tomorrow. After a few more minutes of the best head ever, she stopped and told me how bad she wanted me and I told her I didn't have any condoms with me, to which she told me we would just be careful.

I then carried her into her bedroom, both of us completely naked, and she got on top of me and began riding me, all while her beautiful tits began shaking and I grabbed at them. I actually was able to prevent myself from climax for several minutes but after about 15 minutes of riding me,

I told her I was about to cum and couldn't take it anymore....she then came off me, grabbed my dick and told me that she at least had to let me finish, as I made her cum twice. After about a minute of stroking me, I came like there was no tomorrow, all over her beautiful tits. Both of us were naked, hot and sweaty....she suggested we get into the shower and so we did. We spent probably a good half hour holding each other ever so tightly under the warm water, kissing endlessly.

After the shower, I grabbed the towels and wrapped her hot body in one and put one around my waist. We walked back into the bedroom and saw it was almost 5 am, and I had to be at work in about 2 hours.

I called my manager, saying I was way too sick to come in, which was itself a lie, but after a night like mine, I wasn't going to function the next day. With that off my back, Bimpe and I climbed into her bed, still naked and fell asleep in each other's arms.

We awoke a few hours later with the sun hitting the bed and bouncing off her beautiful body. I asked her if last night really just happened and she just said how incredible it was. Trust me, it was the beginning of an amazing bond.