I don’t know what my mother was thinking when she hired Udeme. I know what my father and I had on our minds when we first saw her but I really have no clue why my mother would hire such a gorgeous maid.

Udeme, petite, but with curves in all the right places. An angel’s face and the most promising smile I have ever seen. I was only twenty at the time and Maria must have been twenty-one.

Although she was ‘the maid’ she was way out of my league, and I knew it. I would watch in growing jealousy how my father fooled around with her when mom had left the house. How he looked at her when she bent at the waist to pick something up or how he would put his hand on her back when he passed her.

It became worse when he would invite her into the pool in the hot afternoon sun. Of course, I would be there too, to get a look at her breasts from under my shades. But dad would take it a lot further. He would throw a ball at her and then chase her through the pool to take it from her, grabbing her arms and pressing his body against hers in the process.

So one day I came home from school early. I had seen my dad’s car parked in the driveway, which was odd because he was supposed to be at work, but I thought nothing of it at the time. It was when I looked through the glass door to the yard, I saw Udeme was lying on her back on one of the deck chairs next to the pool.

My father was kneeling next to her, kissing her passionately one hand in her bikini shorts at the same time. I could see his hand move under the smooth fabric, Udeme twitching her hips in slow circular movements.

As I approached the door and silently opened it I could hear Udeme moan softly. My father pulled his head back a little, just to watch himself fingering her. Udeme arched her back and sighed loudly as he was stroking her clitoris. Then he shoved her short to the side, revealing her cleanly shaven slit. He pushed his middle finger all the way in and started pumping her with his hand.

He looked at her face as she wriggled with her hips, her head back, moaning loud and grabbing for his hand. With his free hand, he pinned her hands behind her head and pumped her even harder, hissing at her that she should open her hips.

Udeme let go of a short cry and then came squirting on is hand. Dad slowed down his hand movements and kissed her on the lips. And this was when I decided I wanted my piece of the cake. With a bold move, which surprises me even to date, I walked out on the and faced the two lovers. I could see that I had startled my father and Udeme looked at me with her beautiful brown eyes wide open while she pulled her shorts straight.

To be continued...