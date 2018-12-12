news

Twas the night before her birthday and not a man was in her life. Helen was getting ready for her final exams at the University Of Benin. She usually studied in her room which was in Ekosodin, a notorious part of town not too far from her school, but she also knew that she had to do better and avoid having to spill into another class.

So, she did the only rational thing she could think of which was going to read at night in the crowded classrooms. Sex hadn't been on her mind for a while as she was still brooding over her ex whom she had ditched because he wanted more knowing fully well that his dick was his best part. She quickly took a shower, oiled her glowing skin which led to a short masturbation session, well earned and relaxing enough to prevent her mind from wandering off in class.

Dressed up and ready to go, she hears a knock on her door and curiously opens the door to dismiss the person face on. “ Sorry, I’m on my way… Hello” she concluded as she looked at the figure standing by her door smiling...

He was not good-looking, but extremely good looking, and she quickly recalled that she knew who he was, he was the doctor she had seen earlier in the week whom she had kinda invited for drinks after she realized during their lengthy conversation that he stayed in the hostel just beside hers. He did warn her prior to the visit that he would only visit at night because of his busy schedule and she really didn't mind.

He planted a kiss on her lips just as she said hello and it took her off guard, she was paralyzed by his tongue that didn't stop swirling in her mouth, and she wasn't sure if it was the feromones in the air or his tongue down her throat but all she could imagine now was what else his tongue was good at. she needed him now. Coming to her house at odd hours of the day, what was he expecting, a cookie? Well, she had a cookie for him and wanted his now erect looking penis inside her.

I’m sorry he quickly apologised as they both recover from the kiss which caused fireworks down in her very sexy red lingerie. Just as she was about to lie to him about how she doesn't usually do that and blah blah blah, she lost control grabbing him by the shirt and pulling him into her room.

His name was Uche, and you know what they say about Igbo men, well if you don’t you should try one out as an experiment and thank me later. She did the honours, she undressed and violently undressed him too. It was a different kind of boldness she didn’t usually have, and just this once she would examine his gorgeously sculpted body, she did.

He plunged his “wood” inside her and her eyes rolled back till there was no more black on every stroke which was a lot. He was not a one minute man and she responded by letting him know with the loud moaning and scratching his back as sweetly as he stroked her.

His pubic area was perfectly trimmed and accentuated the size of his penis which she gladly put in her mouth till he poured every drop of his juice into her, and he stroked her till she got dry, but just when she thought he was over, he brought out lubricant from his pant pocket lying on the floor, he came prepared.

She assumed he would get back to the strokes she had become accustomed to but was met with his tongue, probing deeply causing her to squirt all over his face after which he continued pleasuring her as though his life depended on it.

The phone alarm went off waking Helen up, looking around she realised she was in an unfamiliar room, surrounded by doctors and nurses. “You will be fully recovered in no time,” said a familiar voice as he winked.

It was all in her head, she was recovering from a surgery. Gosh! Had she been moaning the whole time? She turned her face away in shame and tried to recall all the naughty things she did to him in her mind, would he oblige her? She guessed not as she spotted a wedding ring on his finger.

FUCK!!!

written by @elleoboho