I enjoyed strolling around nude, discarding every stitch of my clothing to feel the simple pleasure of just the air around me. Such a horny feeling when you can conveniently stroll around in such a state of nudity.

I was becoming far more at comfort with my body, with its fuller ample shape, the form of my curves and larger than average boobs which boys regularly stared at. Feeling good naked was not something I always felt but a few key moments in my life had changed the image I had of myself and increased my confidence.

However, there were other reasons I got naked, just the action itself could spark a naughty tweak inside, maybe that was why I enjoyed being naked so much. Yes, it was liberating, and horny, definitely. Then of course when naked, there was always the chance someone might see, catch a little more than a peek.

As a young girl, I always felt a little shy, it wasn’t that I was decent, rather my body grew a little faster than many other girls in my year at school, and instead of embracing my new found body, I felt far more conscious of my ample breasts. As I grew they became something I tried to keep covered, yet now as I blossomed as a woman, I became happier in the sexual aura they created. I quickly learned to love them, love the feel of them, touch them, they had become an asset I should have enjoyed long before now.

While running the bath, I felt relaxed and warm, the sun comfortably heating the room allowing my nakedness to be a real pleasure and thereby adding a wonderful level of horniness.

At that moment, I thought of Ayomide, and how he always enjoyed watching me, with or without my clothes on, but definitely without. I would catch him taking a sidelong look, I don’t know why he then pretended not to peep, and I liked knowing he was taking in the view, feeling his eyes on me, admiring my body.

I soon realized he had always enjoyed watching me, even before we were ever living together. I often just caught his eye giving me that sensual glance when no one else was. I had enjoyed our friendship way before we had become lovers, I knew we always had a flirty relationship but it was comfortable. I would often chat away over a few glasses, my language and stories becoming rather more outspoken and loose. Tales of past relationships, naughty attempts and generally things that turned me on, something we both shared.

After enjoying a warm soak in the bath, I walked into the bedroom, my skin was feeling soft from the water. I stood before the mirror and began to smooth some of the rich clear body oil on to my skin. As ever I found the sensation pleasantly arousing… feeling the slippery texture soak into my skin, as my hands became warm gliding over my body and down my womanly parts.

To be continued...