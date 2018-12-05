news

When they kissed again, Shade’s hands were moving freely over Chioma’s hips and ass, while Chioma couldn’t resist the intoxicating feel of the other woman’s breasts.

She was so caught up in the moment she nearly forgot about the man Shade had brought along on her visit. What would Daniel think if he suddenly woke up and discovered his girlfriend beginning to make love with the old friend she had brought him to meet?

Just how deep did their relationship go? Chioma knew there would be time to satisfy all those curiosities later. For now, there was only one thing that mattered, and that was the taste and intoxicating heat of her beautiful friend.

Shade’s hand moved onto Chioma’s pussy and began actively massaging her, forcing Chioma to whine and anxiously grasp at the firm, smooth circles of the other woman’s ass. No matter what Daniel might have thought if he could see them, there was no turning back.

Somewhere in the midst of their passionate kisses and probing fingers, Chioma guided the other woman downward, until Shade was on the ground, leaning backward and opening her thighs. After satisfying her hunger for more of Shade’s hot kisses, Chioma found herself kissing her way down her friend’s smooth body until she was tasting her moist pussy.

She explored Shade’s aroused pussy with hunger and fascination, taking long, hungry swipes at her wet slit with her tongue and giving a probing massage with her fingers. At one point she paused to rise up and kiss the other woman again, letting her taste the sweet nectar of her own arousal. They were momentarily lost in their kissing, but Chioma was eager to taste more, and to hear more of Shade’s anxious moans of pleasure.

When Chioma slid her long finger into her special friend’s pussy, Shade’s moans intensified as her body nearly went rigid with feeling. Chioma kissed her deeply and fucked her pussy with graceful strokes.

Realizing her ass and pussy were dangerously close to Daniel, Chioma turned to make sure he was still sleeping. When she looked back at Shade, the two exchanged a knowing grin. Chioma turned to face her friend’s slumbering lover and began to undo his belt, opening his shorts to release his dick. Shade’s instant reaction was to encourage her friend and lover with a devious smile.

Chioma’s heart was racing as she began stroking and sucking on Daniel’s dick at the same time. Even barely conscious, his dick grew impressively hard and thick while Chioma covered every inch of his manhood with her tongue. And when Shade urged her thighs apart and began licking her pussy, Chioma could only purr with excited pleasure as she took Daniel’s imposing dick into her mouth.

Before long, the man tossed his cap aside, revealing to the women he was wide awake and aching for both of them. Chioma leaned up and kissed him while Shade continued exploring her pussy. Chioma couldn’t help wondering if Daniel had been her friend’s way of bringing a party gift.

Chioma realized her relationship with Shade would never be the same, but then she had to wonder if it had ever been exactly what she had thought for so long.

After sucking Joshua’s dick a while longer, Chioma turned to face the other woman, kissing her again while Daniel knelt behind her and drove his rigid dick into her pussy. Chioma clung eagerly to Shade while Daniel drove his dick into her aching pussy.

Chioma didn’t know when she had ever felt so blissful. The other woman was caressing and kissing her while the man she had only met a couple of hours before was stroking his rod in and out of her pussy with forceful thrusts.

Chioma cried out, her mind spinning with a swarm of sensations. It seemed all too soon when Daniel withdrew, but Chioma was soon moving onto her back, Shade lifting her skirt to straddle her face while Daniel took up his position between her open thighs.

Chioma began lapping hungrily at Shade’s pussy while she leaned down to suck Daniel’s dick before taking him in her hand and guiding him back into Chioma's core. She felt the power of both her lovers’ desire while the man steadily fucked her and the woman drove him to strain harder.

Once again, Shade pulled Daniel’s dick from Chioma's pussy to suck, tasting Chioma's nectar coating his throbbing flesh. He drove back into the other woman’s pussy once again, fucking her until she was moaning heatedly into Shade’s core, but Shade was soon moving out of her position to straddle Chioma’s hips.

"I’m afraid you’re just going to have to share that dick," she purred, leaning down to kiss Chioma while Joshua pressed his dick into her pussy.

Daniel kept fucking her while she and Chioma kissed and held on to each other harder than ever before. Eventually, Shade moved off to Chioma's side, their man moving with her. He continued pounding his thick dick into her pussy while she massaged Chioma’s slit, and the hot, hungry kisses were shared between all of them.

After giving Shade’s pussy a thorough fucking, Daniel was soon moving between Chioma’s thighs again, sliding his dick back inside her.

Shade kept kissing more and more passionately the harder and faster he fucked her friend. Chioma was beside herself. Daniel was driving into her with a force she felt he would barely be capable of without Shade there beside him, spurring him on.

Finally, the strain of holding out was more than Daniel could take. After lots of thrusts, he pulled his dick free of Chioma’s pussy and stroked a dizzying eruption of cum onto her smooth, flat belly.

In the aftermath, Daniel leaned back, lying down to catch his breath while the two women smiled and gently caressed each other.

Shade giggled softly, playfully kissing Chioma. "Oh, I believed you, trust me. But what you didn’t know was just how much."

Chioma couldn’t help but laugh, knowing her beautiful lover was right. And if this was how the first few hours were, the next few weeks were sure to change her life forever and she definitely wanted more.