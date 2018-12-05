news

Shade had always been the ringleader. Back during their university days, Shade was the one who would always encourage Chioma to trust her instincts, to follow her heart and dreams wherever they might lead.

They became really close friends from nearly the moment they met in their first year.

Chioma would always remember spotting the elegant, deep-caramel beauty from across the lecture hall. As she looked back on it now, she had to admit that very first spark of admiration for her bright, young classmate from Abuja had a distinctly sexual edge.

Since then, the two remained close friends despite their lives taking off in different directions.

"It’ll be like old times," she told her beautiful friend, not fully understanding why her pulse was racing as that brief silence hung between them before Shade’s reply.

"Mmm, it sounds wonderful. And I’m dying to come and see you, but…" A brief hesitation contradicted her eager tone of voice.

"Is everything alright?" Chioma asked, worried.

"Oh yes," Shade sighed. "Everything’s amazing. It’s just that I’ve been seeing someone. And it’s been…I don’t know…intense. I would like you to meet him."

Chioma felt a wave of both excitement and disappointment, but spending time with her best friend was all that really mattered.

"Hmm, he sounds interesting,". "You should bring him with you, then."

"Just what I was hoping you would say," Shade purred in a devilish tone Chioma had heard a hundred times before.

Shade and Daniel arrived four days after Chioma. The ride back to the hotel from the airport was just the beginning of a beautiful reunion between friends, and Chioma couldn’t be happier. The moment she laid eyes on Daniel, she could see why Shade’s tone of voice had changed when she talked about him.

He was handsome, with a strong, solid build, and almost giggled aloud when she realized she would probably be spending the next few weeks listening to the sounds of her sensuous friend making love with the new man in her life during those sultry nights.

When they got back to the hotel, Chioma wasted no time in opening a bottle of wine as soon as her guests got settled into their room. On the grounds behind the hotel, the ladies laughed and talked about old times. Daniel laughed along with them, but it wasn’t long before he shifted his face-cap over his face and took a nap after the long trip.

As always, Shade was lively. She was as beautiful and full of energy as ever, and it wasn’t long before the excitement of their reunion brought Chioma and her to their feet as they began dancing.

The two must have danced together a hundred times before at the parties and nightclubs they had gone to together during their university days. But now there was no one around but Shade’s slumbering boyfriend and the two danced closer and closer together. Soon, the tips of their breasts were brushing against each other through the light fabric of their blouses.

Chioma felt the electric heat of contact with her beautiful friend, and she realized she wanted more…not only now, but that she had always wanted more. Chioma felt the surface of her skin heat as she slid her smooth, bare thigh between Shade’s legs, shrouded by her friend’s long skirt.

Shade smiled knowingly at her friend, taking Chioma’s hand into her own. Chioma didn’t know who was drawing whose body closer. It was automatic as if it were simply a natural part of the dance.

Within moments, Shade’s beautiful face was close enough that Chioma felt her friend’s breath against her lips. The kiss was inevitable. And perfectly delicious.

It wasn’t the first time Chioma had kissed another woman, but kissing Shade made those other few times seem like a game. She had only ever kissed other women to tease eager university boys. The moment Chioma tasted her friend’s lips, the love they had always felt for each other came crashing over them in an unstoppable wave. As their tongues came out to twist and play, the playful hunger that had always existed between them burst into flame.

As their kisses grew deeper and more intense, the girls set their wine glasses aside and focused their attention completely on each other. They took each other’s face in their hands and kissed as if they were always meant to be lovers.

"God, you’re beautiful," Shade whispered. "I’ve wanted you forever."

Chioma could only smile and take more of her beautiful partner’s sweet mouth. Their kisses grew ever hungrier and deeper as they held each other close and let their hands roam freely over each other’s body.

Even as they kissed and explored each other, their bodies kept moving to the dance, although the dance was becoming a constant swirl motion drawing the two closer and closer. Shade turned her back to Chioma and began playfully grinding her tight ass back against her friend. Chioma’s pulse raced as she reached around her friend’s body with both hands to explore her thighs through the light fabric of the skirt she had been wearing since her arrival.

Shade covered Chioma’s hands with her own, following and guiding the other woman’s touch at the same time. Within moments, Chioma’s hands were lifting Shade’s skirt until her palms were touching those smooth thighs. Almost instantly, Shade felt her friend leading her hands toward her pussy.

Chioma felt as if her skin were on fire, and Shade was suddenly facing her again, moving close for another deep, eager kiss. But almost as quickly, Shade’s confident hands were opening her friend's scanty shorts and pushing them down her shapely thighs. Chioma giggled softly and pulled Shade’s blouse over her head, lifting the flimsy garment off over her flowing locks of hair.

To be continued...