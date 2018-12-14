My girlfriend says its hurts whenever I finger her

news

Dear Sarah,

Anytime I put my finger in my girlfriend’s vagina, she says that it hurts. I have my fingernails properly trimmed and I think one time I accidentally cut her vaginal wall to a point where it﻿ bled a little…does that affect anything? I need you to help me because I want her to enjoy herself.

Dear anonymous,

Fingering should be pleasurable, not painful! There are lots of things that can cause a woman to feel pain when she’s being fingered, either during masturbation or as part of foreplay with her partner.

Also, there are many reasons fingering can hurt – and it may be just one reason, or it may be many factors that contribute to pain during this activity. Below are some reasons why your girlfriend feels pain while being fingered.

1. Not lubed

Most people assume that if she’s turned on, she’ll be wet enough down there, while other people assume that spit is a good enough lube. If you really want to avoid pain during this activity, you’re going to want to use a good, water-based lubricant and plenty of it.

If she’s not lubed up enough before you insert your finger into her vagina, it can be difficult for it to go in, and it can cause a lot of friction against the walls of her vagina.

2. Long and dirty fingernails

If your fingernails aren’t trimmed down well enough, or if you have hangnails, these can cut or tear the vaginal tissues inside. This is painful and may even cause bleeding! Take the time to trim your fingernails and cuticles.

3. Yeast infections

Yeast and bacterial infections are common, and it simply happens when either the pH level in the vagina is out of whack or bacteria is introduced. In fact, you may have given her a bacterial infection if you had dirt and bacteria under your nails the last time you put your fingers in her vagina.

4. She may not be aroused enough

A woman has to be fully aroused before any down-there action can feel good. If you try fingering before she’s ready, she’s going to tighten her muscles and she’s not going to be relaxed enough for you to get your finger all the way inside. Coupled with not being lubed up enough, this situation can be harmful! Spend some time kissing her and engaging in foreplay before you actually make the move to start fingering her.

Here's how to make it more fun for her

Go slow and use lots of lube. Start with one finger at a time and slowly work your way up to more if she seems into it. Also, pay attention to her signals, she will let you know if it’s uncomfortable or not with her body language.

Try fingering in combination with oral sex. Start by licking her clitoris and when she’s aroused, slowly begin to use your finger.

If fingering always hurts, lube stings and she’s not even able to finger herself, there may be something going on down there that needs a doctor’s diagnosis. Infections will cause almost anything to be painful down there, even urination. Communicate with her about what hurts and why it hurts, and if she needs to go to the doctor, offer to go with her without passing any negative comment.