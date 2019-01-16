Most women are divided into two divisions: those who prefer direct clitoral stimulation, and those who prefer indirect. So to learn which brand of stimulation your body likes, you can start by circling your clitoris with one fingertip, without directly touching it. If you want more stimulation, make your circle tighter until you start touching the clitoris itself.

However, here are some new ways to stimulate your clitoris you may not have thought of before.

1. Trying different strokes

Try building sensation first. If you like direct stimulation, try slanting strokes across the surface of your clitoris. If you prefer indirect, try stroking the sides of the clit and the clitoral hood rather than the clit itself. Mix it up by using two, three, even four fingers if you normally just use one.

2. Some pressure will be good

Try squeezing the clit, gently gripping the skin on either between your thumb and pointer finger. Once you’ve discovered what degree of pressure feels good for you, try manipulating the skin by moving your hand up and down—like a tiny handjob for your clitoris.

3. Edging

Edging means building up to climax, but then backing off just before you reach the point of no return. When you finally do cum, the sensation is…let’s just say, worth the wait. You need to know your body well enough to discern how close you are to orgasm and exactly how much further you can go before pulling back. Try it on your own before you do it with a partner: start slowly, and build up pleasure with light touches around your clit. As you feel yourself about to climax, switch from whatever rhythm’s getting you there to something else.

4. Dry humping

No matter what you call it, the act of rubbing your vagina against your partner's leg, knee, erection, or other body parts deserves more respect and love than most people give it. You can rub your vagina against sofa ends, pillows, and other inanimate objects.

