Is there a way to stop masturbating?

Dear Sarah,

I want to find out if there is a way to completely stop self-pleasure

Dear anonymous,

Masturbation is a normal part of sexual health. However, if masturbation prevents you from performing daily tasks or it hinders your work, it may be time to try to create a better relationship with the activity.

Masturbation is common. People who are in satisfying sexual relationships with a partner masturbate. For most people, masturbation is a normal activity. But if you want to control the urge to masturbate, below are things to do.

1. Being honest

Masturbation often carries a stigma. Some religious, cultural, and spiritual traditions associate masturbation with immorality or sin. Masturbation is neither bad nor immoral. It’s normal and healthy. If you feel guilty or upset because you masturbate, tell your doctor.

2. Stay busy

Keeping a full schedule will cut down on the possibilities you have for masturbation. Find activities that are self-soothing, engaging, or exciting. This can include exercise, mindfulness, discovering a new hobby, making dates with friends for dinner, or exploring new exhibits.

3. Take care of your body

A healthy diet and exercise are good for your body in many ways. For people trying to stop masturbating, a new emphasis on caring for yourself may reduce urges or provide motivation to resist. It can also provide a new focus for your energy and efforts.

4. Narrow your alone time

Downtime can be difficult for people trying to reshape behaviours. Try to move activities you would normally conduct alone to a more public space. For example, if you like to watch football, go to a bar instead of staying home.