Dear Sarah,

I'm facing a lot of challenges as regards the size of my penis and I have for a long time. I am aware of the penis extender of which I doubt the effectiveness of the device.

Firstly, I want to know if the device is effective and can help enhance positive results, and if need be, which type should one go for?

Dear anonymous,

The first thing you should know is that most men who think they have a small penis actually have a normal-sized penis. The second thing is that most penis enlargement claims are false. Some techniques and products can actually harm your penis.

Products being forcefully pushed at men include pills, topical ointments, pumps, even tutorials on an ancient Arabic enlargement technique called jelqing. All these approaches have one thing in common: a total lack of evidence to show that they provoke the significant, permanent size gains they promise.

But the emails keep popping up. Maybe that’s due to a growing body of evidence demonstrating that a penis that’s thicker and/or longer than average is desirable for the vast majority of people who’ve ever found themselves at either end of one.

That’s not to say that most people are unhappy with their own penis or the penis of their partner.

There’s no evidence to support that pills and herbal preparations actually work. In fact, some of these products may be harmful to your health. Some may interfere or react with other medications that you take. Always check with your doctor before trying a new supplement or natural remedy. They can help you understand the potential benefits and risks.

So I advise that maintaining a healthy weight may make your penis appear longer in proportion to your body. It may also enhance your sexual pleasure.

Your penis may also appear smaller if you have a lot of pubic hair. Trimming that hair may make your penis look longer. It could also increase sensitivity.