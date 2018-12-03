I ejaculate in less than a minute of penetration

news

Dear Sarah,

Thanks for being there, love reading your articles and I need your counsel. I'm a man and noticed that I am subtle to ejaculating in less than a minute of penetration and I'm feeling less than a man, please is there any permanent solution to this problem?

Thanks!

Dear anonymous,

When it comes to premature ejaculation, it's the second least thing any guy wants to talk about after erectile dysfunction. Dudes may not like talking about it, but it does happen. And we’re not blaming them, either.

What causes premature ejaculation? Premature ejaculation happens shortly before or after penetration, although there is no precise “time limit” that defines it.

Solution...

Speak to a general practitioner. Speaking to a general practitioner (doctor) can be a great step. Always remember there is nothing wrong with talking about our sexual health, you should do it more often to make your erotic life better than it was. You can also train your pelvic floor muscle.

The major sexual effect of premature ejaculation is discomfort. However, premature ejaculation is also the easiest male sexual problem to solve, see how below...

1. Body stimulation

Naturally, it’s the woman who needs a body massage to turn up the erotic moment, but in this case a guy with premature ejaculation needs to feel pleasure in his whole body and not just his D. Feeling the excitement all over his body erases the anxiety about his performance in bed but makes him concentrate on the pleasure of the erotic moment.

2. Training of the pelvic floor muscle

Training of your pelvic muscles is one of the most valid process to prevent the beginning of premature ejaculation. However, the pelvic floor muscle gets weaker with age for most men, and this increases the chance of premature ejaculation. The pelvic muscle exercise is also a very effective method for treating premature ejaculation.

3. Break and start method

If slow pacing ain't enough to stop premature ejaculation, you may need to stop thrusting entirely while you wait for the penetration tingling urgency to go away. As soon as the feeling to ejaculate reduces, you can resume thrusting.

4. Slow pace

This technique requires you to slow the pace of pelvic thrusting and differentiate the angle and depth of penetration before climax. This approach is very good for your pelvic muscles.